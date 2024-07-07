Biden Will Stagger On All the Way To The Election
Tipsheet

What a Sad Day for France

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 07, 2024 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Daniel Cole

Riots erupted in France on Sunday after Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced his resignation after election results revealed a far-left coalition was set to win a plurality of French parliamentary seats. 

The results were a major upset for the conservative French who counted on Marine Le Pen's National Rally to secure the win. 

Footage showed thousands of protestors rummaging through the streets of Paris, setting fires and clashing with more than 30,000 police officers. 


The New Popular Front (NFP) alliance is on course to have 172-215 MPs with Emmanuel Macron's centrists on 150-180 seats and the RN on 115-155, according to projections by four leading polling firms. The party was formed last month, bringing together socialists, greens, communists and the hard-left into one camp - with the leader of the radical left, Jean-Luc Melenchon, vowing to implement several socialist policies, which critics fear will leave France ‘ungovernable'. Via the Daily Mail. 

The NFP is expected to impose a variety of far-left policies such as raising the minimum wage by 14 percent. Melenchon also suggested he would increase taxes to increase spending by at least €150 billion in the next five years. 

Former President Donald Trump  warned France, claiming Macron has “rigged the elections… just like America.” 


Tags: FRANCE

