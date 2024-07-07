What a Sad Day for France

Riots erupted in France on Sunday after Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced his resignation after election results revealed a far-left coalition was set to win a plurality of French parliamentary seats.

Advertisement

The results were a major upset for the conservative French who counted on Marine Le Pen's National Rally to secure the win.

Footage showed thousands of protestors rummaging through the streets of Paris, setting fires and clashing with more than 30,000 police officers.

France has been conquered. pic.twitter.com/F71uB62dXs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 8, 2024

Illegal immigration is why France has fallen



America is next if Trump isn’t Elected



RIP France 843-2024 🇫🇷 🪦 pic.twitter.com/gFp8pfWGmx — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) July 7, 2024





The New Popular Front (NFP) alliance is on course to have 172-215 MPs with Emmanuel Macron's centrists on 150-180 seats and the RN on 115-155, according to projections by four leading polling firms. The party was formed last month, bringing together socialists, greens, communists and the hard-left into one camp - with the leader of the radical left, Jean-Luc Melenchon, vowing to implement several socialist policies, which critics fear will leave France ‘ungovernable'. Via the Daily Mail.

The NFP is expected to impose a variety of far-left policies such as raising the minimum wage by 14 percent. Melenchon also suggested he would increase taxes to increase spending by at least €150 billion in the next five years.

9.3 million voted RN ("far-right") today.

5.1 million voted NFP (socialist) today.



The people of France wanted a right-wing government to put France first.



Instead, they're getting the opposite. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 7, 2024

BREAKING: The far-left is rioting and attacking police in France despite winning the elections.



It is clear that they are a threat to democracy.



SHARE 👇pic.twitter.com/DLvm2L5RNJ — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) July 7, 2024

Former President Donald Trump warned France, claiming Macron has “rigged the elections… just like America.”

The UK and France is a third world country. They won’t like me saying that. The French better be very careful, and they better get very tough and very smart. The New Popular Front and Macron has rigged the elections just like here in America. RIP France.pic.twitter.com/4hcArR5knz — Donald J. Trump (Parody) (@realDonParody) July 7, 2024



