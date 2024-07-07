Democrat Donors Will Pledge Millions If Biden Drops Out of Race

More Democrat donors threaten to withhold funding unless President Joe Biden drops out of the 2024 race.

A group of Democrat donors, led by former Intuit and PayPal chief executive Bill Harris, has pledged to donate $2 million to fund new debates— but only if Biden resigns.

“It’s not that we have to protect ourselves from chaos and drama,” Bill Harris told the Washington Post. “We need drama and a little chaos. I think it can be refreshing and energizing.”

He was referencing a plan the group conjured to keep Vice President Kamala Harris from automatically receiving the money.

In the past, he has donated $620,000 to the Biden Victory Fund in 2020 but said that Biden’s disastrous debate night has rubbed Democrat donors, including him, the wrong way.

Bill Harris recently launched a PAC called, Democrats for the Next Generation. The pledged $2 million will go to funding “a series of debates among prominent candidates to become the Democratic nominee for president if Biden steps aside.”

Bill Harris criticized Biden’s inner circle who claimed regular Americans were not affected by Biden’s poor debate performance.

“It’s the opposite,” he said. “The voters have been there for a long time, and it’s the Democratic establishment and the Beltway community that has been so slow and reluctant to face reality.”

Meanwhile, another big-time donor is urging the 81-year-old president to call it quits.

Netflix's co-founder and executive chairman Reed Hastings said that Biden is in denial about his mental state.

“He needs to step aside to let a vigorous Democratic leader beat Trump,” Hastings said.

Another long-time Democrat donor, Whitney Tilson, said he wants “to hold onto my donations and my checkbook in order to support the candidates, my favorites among the candidates who throw their hat in the ring.”

Each donor expressed doubts that Biden will make it through to November, all predicting he will inevitably drop out of the race.