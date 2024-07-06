House Dems Had a Brutal Message for Biden Post-ABC News Interview
Joe Biden Slams Trump for 'Misspeaking' Despite Suffering a Week Full of Gaffes

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 06, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden bashed former President Donald Trump for “misspeaking” during a speech five years ago despite doing it numerous times himself. 

During a rally in Wisconsin on Friday, Biden mistakenly said the election year was 2020 and then continued to criticize Trump for a statement he made in 2019 about the Revolutionary War.

“I will beat Donald Trump,” Biden said. “I will beat him again in 2020.”

Ironically, the reason the 81-year-old president has to declare that he will “win” the election in the first place is because of his disastrous debate performance that resulted in even Democrats urging him to step aside. 

Biden was referring to a speech Trump made in 2019 where he claimed George Washington won the Revolution by "taking control of the airports from the British.”

“Talk about me misspeaking, airports, and the British, in 1776," the president said, adding "It's true. He is a stable genius.” 

Biden has a lot of nerve to talk because his comments come just days after Biden suffered several verbal gaffes and confusing statements during the first presidential debate. 

In his latest slip-up, on Thursday, the senile president made an embarrassing gaffe, claiming he was the “first  Black woman to serve with a Black president.” 

The president is in the midst of doing damage control after concerns regarding his ailing health have resulted in the country urging him to drop out of the race. 

However, he just keeps digging himself into a deeper hole. 

During his first post-debate television interview with CBS News, Biden said he doesn’t know if he watched the debate. 

Biden acknowledged bad publicity about his declining cognitive health, saying that he “wasn’t too old to create over 15 million new jobs.”  

A CBS News poll found that three-quarters of the electorate doubt Biden’s ability to serve another four years in office. Post-debate, 72 percent of voters believe Biden does not have the mental and cognitive health to serve as president-- a sharp contrast from earlier this month when 65 percent said the same thing about him. 

