Biden's 'Miserable' Staffers Turn Their Backs on the President

A week after President Joe Biden embarrassed the Democratic Party and the entire country, his staffers began to revolt against his reelection campaign.

Apparently, the White House is like a scene from the movie “Weekend at Bernie’s”— a famous comedy about a family that pretends to keep their dead uncle alive through a weekend.

Advertisement

White House officials suggested that everything the Americans see is a lie and that his inner circle is “prop[ping] him up” to make it seem Biden is capable of leading the country.

An Axios report noted that all of Biden’s staffers are “miserable” and senior advisers “are a total black hole.”

Sources close to the Biden Administration suggest the 81-year-old president is not up for another four years in office as several of his colleagues urge him to drop out of the 2024 race.

“Even if you're trying to focus on work, nothing is going to break through or get any acknowledgment" from bosses,” a White House official said.

A Democratic National Committee official argued that the White House can only alleviate concerns about Biden’s ailing health for the “president to demonstrate that he’s capable of running this campaign.”

A former Biden official said that Deputy Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini, First Lady Jill Biden’s top adviser Anthony Bernal, and Biden’s aide Ashley Williams have created a protecting bubble around the president to the degree that he lost “all independence.”

Some Biden aides believe those closest to the president have created a cocoon around him that initially seemed earnestly protective, but now appears potentially deceptive in the debate's aftermath. Those close aides have many duties. But officials recall instances of them helping Biden make up for mental lapses, including prompting him to remember people he has known for a long time. Such moments could be dismissed as normal lapses. But many Biden aides now wonder whether they were signs of something deeper. Via Axios.

The Biden official continued to say that the octogenarian president relies heavily on his staff to remind him of who he’s meeting and what the meeting is about— something the POTUS should already know.

Coming to Biden’s defense, White House spokesman Andrew Bates downplayed the president’s forgetfulness, claiming that it is not unusual for POTUS to rely on his aides for common facts.

“These are standard processes for any White House, regardless of president or party. The claims about these individuals whose professionalism and character are respected across the administration are inaccurate,” Bates said.