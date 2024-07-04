These Are the Democrats Rallying Behind Biden

As President Joe Biden faces mounting pressure to resign, even from Democrats, due to his cognitive decline and age, some politicians on the Left are rallying behind him.

The 81-year-old president met with more than 20 Democratic congressional leaders and governors this week to reassure them he is mentally and physically fit to serve another four years in office.

Some of the Democrats include Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the chair of the Democrat Governors Association, who attended the Biden event in person along with California Governor Gavin Newsom, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Hawaii Gov. Josh Green.

Green described Biden as a “healthy gentleman” who just had one bad night. The governor was referring to the president’s disastrous debate performance in which he suffered several malfunctions, resulting in a nationwide outcry for Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

In addition, Waltz claimed that Biden is “fit for office” and that the “path to victory in November is the number one priority and that’s the number one priority of the president.”

“None of us are denying Thursday night was a bad performance, it was a bad hit, if you will, on that, but it doesn’t impact what I believe, that he’s delivering,” he continued.

Despite the Democrats downplaying Biden’s ailing health, more than 80 percent of Americans say he is “too old” to serve in office.

A recent Wall Street Journal poll found that former President Donald Trump leads Biden 48 to 42 percent.

Meanwhile, a New York Times/Siena College poll released this week found that Trump has a six-point lead among likely voters compared to Biden post-debate.

In a JL Partners poll, nearly 70 percent of Independent voters want Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, while only 32 percent of Democrats disagree. Biden’s debate performance worked in former President Donald Trump’s favor, with 44 percent of independents planning to vote for Trump— up four points after the debate.

Biden has vowed to remain in the race, shooing away concerns about his health.