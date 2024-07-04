Grandfather of 12-Year-Old Killed By Illegal Immigrants: 'God Bless' Trump

The family of the 12-year-old girl who was raped and killed by an illegal immigrant is stepping out in support of former President Donald Trump.

“God bless” Trump, Kelvin Alvarenga, the grandfather of Jocelyn Nungaray, said after the former president reached out to the family after the tragic incident.

“I wouldn’t want my [grand]daughter’s accident to go as another statistic for the city of Houston or the state of Texas,” Alvarenga said during an interview with FOX26 Houston. “With former President Trump reaching out, my blessings to him and God bless him.”

Last week, Jocelyn’s mother, Alexis Nungaray, said she was “shocked” when Trump personally called the family to offer his condolences right before the first 2024 presidential debate against President Joe Biden.

“He wanted to … say that he was praying for Alexis and that he’s been thinking about her and he wanted to reach out. He said that he was going to reach out in a couple of days to her … I mean, she was really … we were all shocked,” Victoria Galvan, the mother’s best friend, said.

Two Venezuelan illegal aliens “lured a 12-year-old under a bridge where he and his co-defendant remained with her for over two hours, took her pants off, tied her up and killed her, then threw her body into the bayou,” according to court documents.

The illegal aliens had illegally crossed the southern border and were released by federal authorities months before killing the 12-year-old girl.

Alvarenga and Alexis Nungaray criticized the Biden Administration’s reckless border policies, saying that Jocelyn’s death never should have happened in the first place.

“This shouldn’t have happened … to her or any child,” Alvarenga said, while Alexis Nungary said, “We have to have more reinforcement when it comes to letting people in [to the United States]. This is not okay.”

Since Biden entered office, more than 17 million illegal immigrants have illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Democratic Party continues to refuse to take accountability for its policies that have resulted in countless lives being taken, states being destroyed, and criminals pouring into the United States.