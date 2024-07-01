Biden Shuffled Out to Attack the Supreme Court and Everyone Couldn't Ignore His New Appearance

According to White House aides, President Joe Biden only has a six-hour window of optimal functionality. From 10 am to 4 pm, that’s peak mental activity time for the president. After that, things go downhill fast, so I was shocked that Biden would deliver remarks at 7:45 pm tonight on the Supreme Court ruling on the immunity case.

Advertisement

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks on the Supreme Court's immunity ruling. https://t.co/fRmKLnFgN5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2024

Biden threw a tantrum, visibly frustrated that the Supreme Court stopped his politically motivated legal crusade against his political rival. It was one of the most pathetic attempts at deflection in recent memory. We all still think you’re too old and slow, Joe. It also did nothing to repair the damage done during the first debate last Thursday night.

A four minute speech read off a teleprompter isn’t going to quiet the worries about Biden… — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) July 1, 2024

the idea that Biden couldn't speak tonight for at least 15 minutes -- forget taking any questions -- after countless members of the Democratic Party are on record sharing concerns about his mental fitness makes me think things are even worse than I imagined — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 2, 2024

Layering disaster upon disaster.



No media questions.



Difficult to understand.



Don't understand the point. — Brian Sullivan (@SullyCNBC) July 1, 2024

BIDEN: "I know I will respect the limits of the presidential power, as I have for 3.5 years!"



ALSO BIDEN: "Supreme Court blocked me from relieving student debt — but they didn't stop me!" pic.twitter.com/1GLDZy6f7k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 2, 2024

“See, he does stuff after 4 pm.”



<speaks for 4 minutes; takes no questions> https://t.co/WSd5tcfqZu — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 2, 2024

As Chris Cillizza tweeted, Biden reading for four minutes off a teleprompter won’t dispel the concerns about his mental decline. The lack of answering questions, his brief and speedy remarks to avoid mental trip-ups—all were a gamble after last week’s disaster. Biden shuffling away like a little girl also did nothing other than show the nation again that he probably can’t take questions because he’s unable to answer them. Also, what was with Biden’s appearance. Even liberal reporters were noting the Trump-esque look. They bronzed the man:

Somebody at the White House finally applied bronzer to the president pic.twitter.com/PrmF4sTKAH — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) July 1, 2024

Another one of our @TheBabylonBee prophecies fulfilled pic.twitter.com/0CsXzsqJxj — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) July 2, 2024

After debate: “Damn, Biden looked old and feeble. Pale and out of sorts.”



Biden’s next public appearance: pic.twitter.com/mxATe5Uohs — RBe (@RBPundit) July 2, 2024

Advertisement

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/PCnpV6qQnA — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) July 2, 2024

Gonna tell my grandkids this was Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/srDbPUHccC — G (@stevensongs) July 2, 2024

So, Joe said some things—“end quote”—but we’ll all be discussing how he’s mentally slow, too old, and ineffective to be president, and how Democrats are powerless to remove him from the ticket.