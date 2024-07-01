CNN Legal Analyst: Don't Be Shocked If Trump's Legal Team Files This Motion...
Tipsheet

Biden Shuffled Out to Attack the Supreme Court and Everyone Couldn't Ignore His New Appearance

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 01, 2024 11:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

According to White House aides, President Joe Biden only has a six-hour window of optimal functionality. From 10 am to 4 pm, that’s peak mental activity time for the president. After that, things go downhill fast, so I was shocked that Biden would deliver remarks at 7:45 pm tonight on the Supreme Court ruling on the immunity case. 

Biden threw a tantrum, visibly frustrated that the Supreme Court stopped his politically motivated legal crusade against his political rival. It was one of the most pathetic attempts at deflection in recent memory. We all still think you’re too old and slow, Joe. It also did nothing to repair the damage done during the first debate last Thursday night. 

As Chris Cillizza tweeted, Biden reading for four minutes off a teleprompter won’t dispel the concerns about his mental decline. The lack of answering questions, his brief and speedy remarks to avoid mental trip-ups—all were a gamble after last week’s disaster. Biden shuffling away like a little girl also did nothing other than show the nation again that he probably can’t take questions because he’s unable to answer them. Also, what was with Biden’s appearance. Even liberal reporters were noting the Trump-esque look. They bronzed the man:

So, Joe said some things—“end quote”—but we’ll all be discussing how he’s mentally slow, too old, and ineffective to be president, and how Democrats are powerless to remove him from the ticket.

Tags: SUPREME COURT

