Here's Who StopAntisemitism Dubbed 'Antisemite of the Week'

Tyler Cherry, formerly of the Department of the Interior, was recently promoted to the position of an associate communications position at the White House. Cherry has held problematic positions on a wide variety of topics, including and especially about Israel, and even wiped his X account after previous posts resurfaced. Despite all of this, the White House is still standing by Cherry. Over the weekend, StopAntisemitism announced Cherry was granted their "Antisemite of the Week" title.

We're not sure the path President Biden plans to take but we DO know that someone who calls for the elimination of Israel & pushes for antisemites like Linda Sarsour belong no where NEAR the White House.



Revers course on Tyler Cherry @WHCommsDir - his promotion is a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/pbpGgGrNnw — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) July 1, 2024

In this week's entry, StopAntisemitism noted that the White House issued a statement saying they were "proud" to have Cherry. as a member of their staff. Such a promotion did make news during Pride Month, after all.

"We’re very proud to have Tyler on the team," White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates also reportedly said in a statement.

The group posted their outrage last week when Cherry's promotion and scrubbed social media X account were making the headlines.

From judicial nominee Adeel Mangi to National Security Council Deputy Assistant to the President Maher Bitar to now White House comms staff Tyler Cherry, this administration’s embracing of antisemites is horrifying.



StopAntisemitism calls on President Biden to immediately… https://t.co/uYHVeIE3UR pic.twitter.com/dT8iP8gKmT — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 23, 2024

The group has been insistent that the White House fire Cherry over his views.

"We're hoping this is the quickest hire and fire scenario in President Biden's administration to date," Stop Antisemitism founder Liora Rez is also quoted as telling Fox News Digital. "For the Biden administration to either A, not vet properly, or B, to vet and then approve an inner circle appointee like this… is just horrifying."

As discussed on the @marthamaccallum show today, StopAntisemitism calls on the Biden administration to reverse course on the promotion of Tyler Cherry.



Those that call for the removal of the Jewish state and promote antisemites like Linda Sarsour belong nowhere NEAR the White… pic.twitter.com/1NW3szKbpP — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 26, 2024

This week's entry also highlights other problematic posts from 2014 and 2017, the latter which involves association with another antisemitic figure, Linda Sarsour:

During 2014’s “Operating Protective Edge”, Tyler Cherry posted a now-deleted series of posts on X that perpetuated antisemitic ideologies, undue hostility, and libelous conspiracies towards Israel, such as: On July 26, 2014: “Cheersing in bars to ending the occupation of Palestine – no shame and f— your glares #ISupportGaza #FreePalestine.”

On July 31, 2014: “No words can come close to the ever-increasing disappointment of the US’s omnipotence and complicity in this massacre #FreePalestine.”

On August 1, 2014: in response to reports by UN Ambassador Power that UNWRA employees were killed during the conflict between Hamas and Israel, he tweeted “…and yet [The United States] continues to let Israeli forces restock their arsenals with US ammunition and weapons…”. ... Adding fuel to the fire, Tyler Cherry has the audacity in 2017 to promote known antisemite Linda Sarsour, posting “The right can’t STAND to see a fierce Muslim woman at the helm of the resistance and thus have to make sh*t up to smear her #IMarchWithLinda.”

Even after it's been over a week since he scrubbed his X account, Cherry still has not posted since he claimed last Sunday that "Past social media posts from when I was younger do not reflect my current views. Period." Although he locked down replies, Cherry's post was thoroughly ratioed.

Past social media posts from when I was younger do not reflect my current views. Period. I support this Administration's agenda - and will continue my communications work focused on our climate and environmental policies. — Tyler Cherry (@TylerACherry) June 23, 2024



