Headlines from this Country Prove How Little Respect They Have for Joe Biden

President Joe Biden is far from the strong leader the United States needs. His weaknesses toward foreign countries have allowed them to attack and take advantage of the nation and have shown world leaders how frail he is, refusing to take charge.

Advertisement

Biden’s Thursday night shaky debate performance was no exception.

Media outlets worldwide mocked the 81-year-old’s declining health and stamina, with one particular headline predicting that Biden is paving the path for a Trump victory.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica called the first presidential debate between Biden and former President Donald Trump “a disaster for the Democratic Party.”

The country has a reputation for mocking Biden’s repeated gaffes and mishaps.

Earlier this year, an Italian television station aired a skit mocking Biden and his cognitive decline, proving the entire world is laughing at the U.S. President.

Meanwhile, La Repubblica claimed that Biden has “no chance of being re-elected,” after appearing next to a robust-looking Trump with a “hoarse voice from a cold, stiff, uncertain, and at times stammering.”

“Biden gave a fragile, uncertain, tense image of himself,” the outlet continued.

The Italian newspaper urged First Lady Jill Biden to convince her husband to drop out of the 2024 race, adding that Trump “gives a better image of himself.”

Another Italian outlet, Corriere della Sera, stated that Biden confirmed what the headlines have been saying about his health since day one of his presidency— that the octogenarian president is too weak and old to effectively serve in office.

More from the newspaper:

Biden’s difficulties were so evident that they did not require underlining, which would even have been counterproductive. [Thursday night’s] performance shattered any illusions: Biden failed to be convincing even on abortion, the Democratic campaign's battle cry. Biden's determination to move forward remains a proud obstinacy that risks pushing the US into a dead end. [Biden] confirmed the worst fears about his stability by speaking in a low and hoarse voice, reacting with little energy to Trump's burning accusations, often breaking his sentences and giving in at least two cases the impression of having lost the thread of his speech.

The president’s shaky performance has ignited panic in some Democrats. With just over a month until the Democratic National Convention (DNC), the Left faces two risky options: keep Biden in the race or replace him.

Even die-hard Democrats admitted there were “too many difficulties to be ignored” during the debate.