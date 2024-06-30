Are the Rumors True? Could Gavin Newsom Replace Joe Biden?

After President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance, Democrats are scrambling to figure out what to do next.

Last year I wrote about the possibility that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) may step in and take Biden’s place in the presidential race. Well, that speculation looks like it’s becoming true.

A number of names have reportedly been tossed around after former President Donald Trump beat Biden big-time on Thursday night. However, Newsom appears to be at the top of that list.

Newsom traveled to Atlanta, Georgia where the debate was held to act as a surrogate for the Biden campaign.

A political surrogate is “someone who acts on behalf of a politician or political candidate by making public appearances, issuing statements, etc., when that person is engaged elsewhere or when that person’s image would be bolstered by certain affiliations.”

Whether it be Biden or Newsom in the race, winning the 2024 election is still against the odds for the Democratic Party.

According to a March Rasmussen Reports survey, 51 percent of respondents said they would vote for former President Donald Trump over Newsom in a head-to-head matchup, while only 34 percent favored the California governor.

A February Emerson College Polling survey found that Trump would also defeat Newsom in a hypothetical race by 10 points (46 percent to 36).

In addition, a November Fox News poll showed that Trump would once again beat Newsom 49 to 45 percent in the race to the White House.

So, whether Democrats choose to keep Biden in the race or replace him with Newsom as the rumors indicate, the left is screwed.

On Thursday, Newsom told reporters that he would never “turn his back on the president,” arguing that Biden is capable of leading the country for another four years.

“I spent a lot of time with him. I know Joe Biden, I know what he's accomplished in the last three and a half years. I know what he's capable of. And I have no trepidations," Newsom said when asked about rumors he will replace the 80-year-old president.

He doubled down on his previous statements, saying Biden is “going to win this election.”