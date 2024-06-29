MSNBC's Morning Joe Absolutely Eats It Over Past Segment Defending Biden's Mental Health
Resurfaced 2012 Debate Clip of Joe Biden Proves Just How Much the President Has Deteriorated

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 29, 2024 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Over 11 years ago, President Joe Biden debated Republican Paul Ryan in a vice-presidential debate. The difference between Biden’s stamina and vitality years ago is shocking compared to the shell of a man he has become. 

In 2012, Biden debated Ryan in what The Guardian described as a “high-energy performance.” 

I know it’s hard to believe, but at one time the 81-year-old president had vigor. He answered each question with robustness and his speech was clear as day— no mumbling or sounding like he had cotton balls shoved into his cheeks. 

Take a look for yourself: 

Now take a look at Biden from two nights ago: 

The difference is astonishing and terrifying at the same time. 

Anyone who watched Biden speak and shuffle onto the debate stage Thursday night and still defends his mental and physical ability to serve as president needs a lobotomy. 

The president of the United States should not need his wife to guide him off stage as if she were his nurse. 

The president of the United States should spend more time speaking with the American people than hiding away from cameras. 

The president of the United States should be able to debate without lying or confusing important historical events. 

And the president of the United States should be able to walk across a stage or up the steps of Air Force One without the concern he will fall. 

Ted Cruz Has a New Prediction on the Chances Biden Is Replaced After The Debate Rebecca Downs
However, this is where the nation is at today. 

A CNN poll found that the majority of voters believe Trump outperformed Biden, 67 to 33 percent. Most respondents said they have little to no confidence in Biden’s ability to serve another four years in office. 

Before the debate, 55 percent of respondents showed confidence in Biden, while 45 percent said Trump would win the night. 

Political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin reacted to polls that show former President Donald Trump won the debate, while Biden’s performance sparked more concerns for his health. 

“Stunning number from voters who witnessed his performance with their own eyes,” she wrote on X. 

Griffin was referring to a CNN poll that found 57 percent of debate viewers have no confidence in Biden’s ability to lead the country. 

Following the debate, First Lady Jill Biden joined her husband on stage and spoke to him like a kindergarten. 

“Joe, you did such a good job!” She said. “You answered every question. You knew all the facts."


