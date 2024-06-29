Watch Adam Carolla Ruthlessly Roast Gavin Newsom for His Covid Tyranny During Debate Interview

Comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla put Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom in his place after Thursday night’s debacle of a debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Gavin traveled to Atlanta, Georgia where the debate was held to act as a surrogate for Biden.

In a post-debate interview, the Democrat governor thought he would be asked his thoughts about Biden’s disappointing performance, instead, Carolla used the opportunity to criticize him for his COVID-19 draconian measures.

“Governor, why did you shut the beaches in California during COVID?” Carolla asked.

With Newsom speechless, Carolla continued to grill him over his COVID tyranny. The governor attempted to defend his policies but only seemed to dig himself into a deeper hole.

“We tried to keep people alive,” Newsom began, but Carolla pointed out that sunshine and exercise would have kept people healthy.

The political commentator also bashed Newsom for arresting someone paddle boarding in the middle of the ocean—who technically was abiding by the ridiculous six-foot social distancing rule.

Newsom then tried to pivot the interview by addressing the debate after Carolla grilled him on why he shut down restaurants.

Gavin Newsom thought he was going on a panel to talk about the presidential debate.



Instead, @adamcarolla used the opportunity to absolutely ROAST him on his Covid tyranny. This is classic 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PJkU6Sq66h — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) June 28, 2024

Earlier this week, Carolla called Newsom a “buffoon,” saying he has had enough of the governor’s “sociopathic” policies.

Carolla announced that he was packing his bags and leaving California, adding that the state’s problems are "self-imposed" and "super avoidable.”

“I say to a lot of people like, when's it end? When do we change course? And the number one answer is, 'We haven't bottomed out yet. We're getting near it. We haven't totally bottomed out.' And then I say, ‘Why is it necessary to bottom out?’” He said. “It's like saying, you know, I was looking for some stuff in my son's room and I found some syringes and a baggie of heroin. But he hasn't flatlined yet, okay? I have not walked in and seen foam coming out of his mouth or him convulsing. And you go, 'Yeah, I know, but why don't you get him in some treatment now?' And you go 'Because his heart hasn't stopped yet.' And it's like, ‘Yeah, I know, but why do we have to bottom out?’ We know where we're going. Let's reverse course. California and Los Angeles can't do it.”

After Biden once again made a fool of himself in front of the nation, rumors claiming that Newsom would replace the 81-year-old president in the 2024 race seemed more realistic.

However, according to a March Rasmussen Reports survey, 51 percent of respondents said they would vote for former President Donald Trump over Newsom in a head-to-head matchup, while only 34 percent favored the California governor.

In addition, a February Emerson College Polling survey found that Trump would also defeat Newsom in a hypothetical race by 10 points (46 percent to 36). A November Fox News poll also showed that Trump would once again beat Newsom 49 to 45 percent in the race to the White House.