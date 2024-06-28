Hollywood Elitists Blame CNN Moderators for Biden's Debate Performance

Hollywood elitists lashed out at the CNN moderators after President Joe Biden stumbled big-time during Thursday night’s first 2024 presidential debate.

Since Hollywood is paid off by the Left, woke celebrities blamed Biden’s disastrous performance on moderators, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, who claimed gave former President Donald Trump special treatment.

What is wrong with these two moderators who let Trump change the subject? They ask him a question, but then let him go on a rampage about something else. Not fair! — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 28, 2024

CNN debate is a trump campaign rally only sponsored by @CNN — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 28, 2024

This is going well…first question is a Biden attack — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 28, 2024

None of us can believe the shit coming out of Trump’s mouth. And I’d wager none of us can fathom why none of the moderators are fact checking Trump’s stream of lies? https://t.co/C3AkUH5euk — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 28, 2024

One off night doesn't change the fact that @JoeBiden is the most legislatively successful @POTUS in our lifetime. One off night also doesn't change the fact that the former guy is a convicted felon, serial liar & adjudicated rapist who is unfit for ANY office. Period. — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 28, 2024

Anti-Trumper Bette Midler claimed that “every word” out of Trump’s mouth is a “lie,” sympathizing for poor, old Biden who was “weakened” by a cold.

“[Biden] answered the questions, Trump never did. He feinted, he wove, he dodged, he lied,” Midler continued.

On the contrary, other Hollywood stars appeared to turn their backs on the 81-year-old president.

Olympian and Trump supporter, Caitlyn Jenner called Biden a “total and complete failure and clearly in major mental decline,” while movie star Michael Ian Black said that if Biden stays in the race he will look like an “a‑‑hole.”