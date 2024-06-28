Biden Deemed the 'Emperor With No Clothes'
Tipsheet

Hollywood Elitists Blame CNN Moderators for Biden's Debate Performance

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 28, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Hollywood elitists lashed out at the CNN moderators after President Joe Biden stumbled big-time during Thursday night’s first 2024 presidential debate. 

Since Hollywood is paid off by the Left, woke celebrities blamed Biden’s disastrous performance on moderators, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, who claimed gave former President Donald Trump special treatment. 

Anti-Trumper Bette Midler claimed that “every word” out of Trump’s mouth is a “lie,” sympathizing for poor, old Biden who was “weakened” by a cold. 

“[Biden] answered the questions, Trump never did. He feinted, he wove, he dodged, he lied,” Midler continued. 

On the contrary, other Hollywood stars appeared to turn their backs on the 81-year-old president. 

Olympian and Trump supporter, Caitlyn Jenner called Biden a “total and complete failure and clearly in major mental decline,” while movie star Michael Ian Black said that if Biden stays in the race he will look like an “a‑‑hole.”

