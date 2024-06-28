CNN's Van Jones Cries When Reacting to Biden's Poor Debate Performance: 'He Didn't Do Well At All'

CNN analyst Van Jones was on the verge of tears when reacting to President Joe Biden’s hard-to-watch debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

Biden’s performance during Thursday night’s debate was like watching a car accident in slow motion. If the Democratic Party was holding onto any hope the 81-year-old president would be able to turn his sinking ship around, it was immediately squashed within the first 10 minutes of the night.

Jones called Biden’s performance on the stage “painful” as the president malfunctioned several times and struggled to string sentences together.

“I love Joe Biden, I worked for Joe Biden. He didn’t do well at all. He did not do well at all,” Jones said.

His liberal tears were the icing on the cake after Biden’s disastrous performance struck gold for the Republican Party.

There is no denying that Trump took home the prize.

“He’s doing the best that he can. But he had a test to meet tonight to restore the confidence of the country and of the base, and he failed to do that,” Jones continued.

Biden looked like a deer in headlights every time he was asked a question and appeared old and fragile as he walked out onto the stage. The CNN analyst described him as looking like “the old man versus the con man.”

The octogenarian president confirmed America’s concerns that his age and mental fitness have him unable to serve another four years in office. On stage next to Trump, Biden looked weak and fragile. On the contrary, Trump looked like a true leader of the United States that Americans desperately need again.

Now the Democratic Party is facing the harsh reality that they either need to replace Biden or risk losing the election.

In Politico’s words: “Biden is toast.”

Even Jones suggested that the president should drop out of the race.

“I think there’s a lot of people who are going to want to see him consider taking a different course now,” Jones added. “We’re still far from our convention. And there is time for this party to figure out a different way forward if he will allow us to do this.”

Biden’s debate performance was nothing Americans haven’t seen before. The only difference was that he stood on his two feet during the entire 90-minute event without crashing to the ground— a rare occurrence. He did, however, shuffle out onto the stage.