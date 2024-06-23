Looks Like Trump May Have Minnesota In the Bag

Former President Donald Trump may have a big chance to turn this blue state, red.

According to new polls, Trump is in the lead to secure Minnesota, resulting in the Biden campaign panic over the president’s diminishing chances to win in November.

Advertisement

An Emerson College Polling/The Hill state poll found that Trump holds a slight advantage over President Joe Biden in six swing states and tied in Minnesota— at 45 percent each.

“In our first polling in several key swing states since Trump’s conviction last month, there has been little movement,” Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College Polling said.

A recent memo from the Trump campaign revealed that it is expanding ground to Minnesota after it signed eight leases for "Trump Force 47" offices in Minnesota. 47 signifies the number of the next president should Trump win.

“The addition of Minnesota and Virginia to the electoral map opens up at least 12 additional pathways to 270," the memo said, the number of electoral votes needed to win.

If Trump takes home the gold in Minnesota, he would be the first Republican to win the state since Richard Nixon in 1972.

In 2016, the former president came close to securing the state but lost it to his Democrat challenger Hillary Clinton.

Pollster Frank Luntz said that media undermining Trump’s triumph in Minnesota shows that the media doesn’t understand what is happening in the political landscape regarding polls.

“I don't think the media understands exactly what's going on right now," Luntz said. "Yes, Trump dropped a few points after being found guilty on 34 felony accounts. But remember this: that would have destroyed any candidate as recently as 10 years ago. And the fact that Donald Trump is still even with, or in some cases, leading Joe Biden after being found guilty of 34 felonies?”

Despite the Democratic National Committee (DNC) investing more than $500,000 in Minnesota for staff, technology, outreach efforts, email fundraising, data, and operations infrastructure ahead of the election, Biden’s chances in the Gopher state look weak.