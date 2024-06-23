Bill Maher Inadvertently Exposes the Dems' Racism on Immigration
Tipsheet

Gunman Opens Fire on Synagogues In Russia, Killing Priest and Several Others

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 23, 2024 4:00 PM

A gunman opened fire on two synagogues, two Orthodox churches, and a police post in Derbent, Russia— home to a Jewish community— on Sunday. 

According to the state-sponsored TASS news agency, the Chairman of the Public Monitoring Commission of Dagestan Shamil Khadulaev confirmed that a 66-year-old priest was found dead with his throat slashed at one of the Orthodox churches. 

Two police officers were killed and at least six people were wounded during the incident. 

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the following statement: 

The synagogue in Derbent was set on fire and burned to the ground. Local guards were killed. The synagogue in Makhachkala was attacked by gunfire, there are no further details. At the same time, churches were attacked in Makhachkala and a priest was murdered in Derbent. As far as is known, there were no worshipers in the synagogues at the time of the attack and there are no known casualties from among the Jewish community. The Israeli embassy in Moscow is in contact with the leaders of the Jewish community in the district. [It was a] combined attack in two cities in Dagestan province, Makhachkala and Derbent. 

