Gunman Opens Fire on Synagogues In Russia, Killing Priest and Several Others

A gunman opened fire on two synagogues, two Orthodox churches, and a police post in Derbent, Russia— home to a Jewish community— on Sunday.

According to the state-sponsored TASS news agency, the Chairman of the Public Monitoring Commission of Dagestan Shamil Khadulaev confirmed that a 66-year-old priest was found dead with his throat slashed at one of the Orthodox churches.

Advertisement

Two police officers were killed and at least six people were wounded during the incident.

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the following statement:

The synagogue in Derbent was set on fire and burned to the ground. Local guards were killed. The synagogue in Makhachkala was attacked by gunfire, there are no further details. At the same time, churches were attacked in Makhachkala and a priest was murdered in Derbent. As far as is known, there were no worshipers in the synagogues at the time of the attack and there are no known casualties from among the Jewish community. The Israeli embassy in Moscow is in contact with the leaders of the Jewish community in the district. [It was a] combined attack in two cities in Dagestan province, Makhachkala and Derbent.

#BREAKING Possible terror attack reported on a synagogue and a church in Derbent, Dagestan, Russia.



According to preliminary information, one police officer was killed and one was injured.



Unknown people in black are shooting at police cars. pic.twitter.com/QMyMYKHtOc — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 23, 2024

BREAKING:



Islamist terror attack in Dagestan, Russia against a synagogue and a church.



At least 5 police officers k*lled and 1 priest beheaded.



The bearded terrorists are all dressed in black and are shouting “Allahu Akbar” pic.twitter.com/m8TsDOymsq — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 23, 2024



