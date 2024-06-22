30 Tons of Fentanyl Has Crossed U.S. Border Under Joe Biden's Presidency

More than 30 tons of fentanyl have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border since President Joe Biden took office, causing a full-scale invasion at our nation’s border.

Advertisement

According to the Republican National Committee (RNC), 30.3 tons of fentanyl successfully made it over the southern border and into American communities in just shy of four years thanks to Biden’s reckless immigration policies.

Biden is encouraging the crisis by refusing to take charge and secure the border and deport the more than 17 million illegal immigrants who have entered the country under his presidency.

The United States is facing a poisoning epidemic caused by fentanyl and its related substances that are pouring over our southern border. Last year, more than 100,000 Americans died of a drug overdose or poisoning, with 70,000 dying from fentanyl or its analogs. President Biden’s own officials confirmed these substances are coming across the Southern Border. President Biden’s assertion that there are “more important things going on” than the border crisis is misguided and offensive. Via Energy and Commerce.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), fentanyl is being manufactured in foreign countries, primarily China, and then smuggled into the U.S. through illegal aliens. The often fatal drug is being laced into other drugs such as cocaine and marijuana due to its low cost and then sold to people through the drug market, causing millions of accidental overdoses nationwide.

The DEA explained that when fentanyl is mixed in with other illicit drugs, it increases the potency of the drug. Drug mules press it into pill form to make it look like an actual prescription opioid. However, since there is no official quality control of the counterfeit pills, people end up with lethal doses of fentanyl unknowingly.

In 2021, just after Biden’s immigration policies took effect, 90 percent of 80,000 opioid-related deaths involved fentanyl.

While Republicans blame the Biden Administration for total disregard for the crisis at the U..S southern border, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed that it was “false that fentanyl is being brought to the United States by non-citizens encountered in between the ports of entry who are making claims of credible fear and seeking asylum.”

However, in 2022, data revealed that there was four times as much fentanyl coming over the southern border under the Biden Administration compared to when former President Donald Trump was in office. Those numbers correlate to the record number of illegal immigrants who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border since the 81-year-old president began his term.