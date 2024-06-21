Apparently, a California City Found This Traffic Sign to Be Homophobic
This Is Going to Be a Close Race
Dem MD Gov Livid After Brutal Murder by an Illegal Alien but Stops...
May Border Numbers Show Crisis 'Is Never Going to End' With Biden in...
Rand Paul and Mike Lee Take Biden to Task for Sidestepping Congress With...
The True Meaning of Freedom
Democrat Giggles, Mocks News Coverage About the Young Girl Raped By an Illegal...
This FY Alone, More Than 13K Criminal Illegal Aliens Arrested In the U.S.
Another Girl Was Just Murdered and Raped by an Illegal Immigrant
You Won’t Believe the Resolution Democrats Unveiled for Pride Month
Unholy Alliance Seeks Closer Cooperation With Russia-North Korea Mutual Defense Pact
This Democrat Mayor's Home Was Just Raided by the FBI
Dem Rep. Mark Pocan Giddy at Idea of Serving Netanyahu's ICC Arrest Warrant:...
Leftists: How Dare Conservatives Draw Attention to All Those Violent Crimes Committed by...
Tipsheet

New DHS Doc Reveals It Labels Trump Supporters, Catholics As Terror Threats

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 21, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A new report found that President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is labeling Trump supporters, and military and religious people as potential “terror threats” to the United States. 

Advertisement

According to documents obtained by American First Legal (AFL), the DHS board called  “Homeland Intelligence Experts Group,” revealed that the Biden Administration views “a person likely to commit “domestic violent extremist” attacks with those who support former President Donald Trump, are “in the military,” or are “religious.”

If you ask researchers to dive into indicators of extremists and terrorism, they might indicate being in the military or religious. This being identified as an indicator suggests we should be more worried about these. We need the space to talk about it more honestly. There is a political backdrop to all of this. It seems that most of the Domestic Terrorism threat now comes from supporters of the former president. It is not like you want a political advantage, but people have attacked the government and its institutions for the last six years. Via the DHS documents. 

The DHS documents cite so-called “experts” who research topics such as terrorism and fentanyl trafficking. 

“These inflammatory records reveal the inter-workings of the illegal partisan committee that we proudly stopped,” AFL Executive Director Gene Hamilton told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. 

Recommended

Biden Takes a National Polling Lead for the First Time in 2024...or Does He? Guy Benson
Advertisement

The group also revealed in a separate filing that the DHS intel group “proposed expanding DHS’s reach into local communities in an ‘ambiguous’ and ‘non-threatening’ way and contemplating ways to get teachers and mothers to report their children.” 

“All Americans should be alarmed about the contents of these records. All efforts to weaponize the federal government against political opponents of the ruling regime should be stopped,” Hamilton continued. 

Friday’s AFL’s filings are the second installment part of a larger series called #DeepStateDiaries in which they expose the corruption within the Biden Administration. 

The first installment revealed how the Biden DHS examined ways to increase its efforts to steal intelligence on Americans, including attempting to “get into local communities in a non-threatening way.” 

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Takes a National Polling Lead for the First Time in 2024...or Does He? Guy Benson
Democrat Giggles, Mocks News Coverage About the Young Girl Raped By an Illegal Immigrant Sarah Arnold
Is There Another Supreme Court Leaker? Katie Pavlich
CBS Raises Eyebrows for What It Told Viewers to 'Expect' From Biden in Debate Leah Barkoukis
How California's Paradise Become Our Purgatory Victor Davis Hanson
You Won’t Believe the Resolution Democrats Unveiled for Pride Month Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Takes a National Polling Lead for the First Time in 2024...or Does He? Guy Benson
Advertisement