Trump Reveals the Two Democrats He Plans to Oust

Former President Donald Trump revealed the two red-state Democrats he wants to boost from Congress if he gets reinstated to the White House.

Democrat Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) were at the top of Trump’s list of who he wants to kick out of Washington in 2024 because they “opposed everything I did while I was president, and now they are talking like Republicans.”

Advertisement

The topic emerged during Thursday’s meeting with Trump and GOP allies in Washington, where there was “tremendous unity in the Republican Party.”

Earlier this year, Brown told Politico that he is "not going to run away from Biden,” adding that he would "run my own race" and "my own brand.”

When asked about Trump focusing on Tester's seat in 2024, a spokesperson for Tester said the former president "signed more than 20 of Jon Tester's bills into law.” Jon Tester does what’s right for Montana. That’s why when President Trump was in office, he signed more than 20 of Jon Tester's bills into law to help veterans, crack down on government waste and abuse, and support our first responders," Monica Robinson, spokesperson for Montanans for Tester, told Fox News Digital in a statement. Brown has also been hit by his GOP opponent for his record of voting with President Biden nearly 100% of the time. When asked about Trump's comment, the senator's campaign told Fox News Digital that Brown "worked with President Trump" during his administration. “Sherrod will work with anyone when it's right for Ohio and worked with President Trump to renegotiate NAFTA and pass legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs and make sure law enforcement officers have the resources they need to keep themselves safe and keep fentanyl out of Ohio communities," a campaign spokesperson for Brown told Fox News Digital in a statement. Via Fox News Digital.

U.S. Senate Republican candidate in Ohio and businessman Bernie Moreno also accused Brown of being a Biden cheerleader. The communications director for the Bernie Moreno campaign said that the Ohio congressman votes with Biden on 99 percent of issues and “consistently sells out Ohio workers.”

“Brown has supported every single reckless spending package that has resulted in rampant inflation, voted for Biden's attacks on American energy in favor of green energy schemes, and enabled Biden's open-border invasion. We look forward to exposing his left-wing record and sending him packing in November,” the Moreno spokesperson said.