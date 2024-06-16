New Video Montage Shows Why Most Americans Think Biden Is Too Old to...
A Biden Spokesperson Did Not Just Say *That* to Explain Joe's Wandering Off...
MD Sheriff Has a Message for Biden After Arresting an Illegal Who Murdered...
It Was Quite A Week Of Media Stupidity
Another Big Huge Biden Lie
My Father Lived Out Equality: He Adopted Ten of Us
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 222: Jesus Quotes Isaiah - Part 1
What to Expect in the First Presidential Debate
Black Detroit Pastor Criticizes Biden, Obama But Thanks Trump for Coming to the...
El Savador Illegal Immigrant Charged With Rape, Murdering a Mother of Five
A Politically Incorrect Prayer
Who Does Kamala Harris Think She Is Weighing in on Our Sex Lives?
The Tolerance Lie
What Most People Do Not Know About Capitalism
Tipsheet

Liberal Media Tries to Play With Fire on Trump’s Birthday, But It Doesn’t Go Over Well

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 16, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The liberal media tried to take a play out of the right’s handbook and throw criticism at former President Donald Trump on his 78th birthday.

However, it didn’t go over so well.

Advertisement

How could it be when you have a senile 81-year-old president who can’t remember where he is half the time and then a vital 2024 front-runner who has proven he is as sharp as a whip?

Several news outlets have turned their attention to attacking Trump for his age, claiming he is showing signs of mental and physical weakness as a way to turn the spotlight off of President Joe Biden’s declining health. 

Matthew Foster, a professor at the American University told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that Trump has a “drunken uncle vibe,” claiming that “this might be a sign of age, that you become less able to control all of your impulses.” 

However, Foster failed to mention the countless times Biden has unexplainably lashed out at reporters or raised his voice during speeches— which is a sign of Alzheimer’s disease. 

The outlet also warned that the world was heading toward a “second [world] war,” citing concerns over Trump’s memory. 

“In recent months, Trump also confused the leaders of Turkey and Hungary, warned that the world was headed for a second — not third — world war, and called fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter a “wonderful man,’” the outlet said. 

Recommended

A Biden Spokesperson Did Not Just Say *That* to Explain Joe's Wandering Off at G7 Summit Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In addition, the Director of the neuropsychology program at the UCSF Memory and Aging Center told the news outlet that Trump is demonstrating the same signs as someone who started to lose their cognitive abilities nearly ten years ago. 

This week alone Biden suffered a handful of odd behaviors and gaffes that reiterated American’s concerns about his health and age during the G-7 Summit in Italy. 

According to an ABC News/Ipsos poll, 86 percent of Americans believe Biden mentally and physically is unable to efficiently serve as president. 

Even an overwhelming 73 percent of Democrats think Biden is too old, according to the survey. 

Tags: TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Biden Spokesperson Did Not Just Say *That* to Explain Joe's Wandering Off at G7 Summit Matt Vespa
It Was Quite A Week Of Media Stupidity Derek Hunter
New Video Montage Shows Why Most Americans Think Biden Is Too Old to Be President Matt Vespa
Black Detroit Pastor Criticizes Biden, Obama But Thanks Trump for Coming to the 'Hood' Sarah Arnold
MD Sheriff Has a Message for Biden After Arresting an Illegal Who Murdered a Mother of Five Matt Vespa
Another Big Huge Biden Lie Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Biden Spokesperson Did Not Just Say *That* to Explain Joe's Wandering Off at G7 Summit Matt Vespa
Advertisement