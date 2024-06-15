There's Another Embarrassing Update on Biden's Aid for Terrorists Pier
Nearly Half of Americans Have Little Faith Biden Will Make It Through First Debate

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 15, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci


Nearly half of Americans expect President Joe Biden to suffer an embarrassing gaffe during the first debate against former President Donald Trump.

According to a new poll by J.L. Partners, 49 percent of voters believe Biden will forget where he is while on stage with Trump, and 41 percent expect him to wander off of the stage.

The survey also found that a massive 70 percent of Americans think the 81-year-old president will fumble over his words— something he is very prone to. 

Voters from both sides of the political aisle doubt Biden’s ability to even make it through the whole debate in one piece. 

In addition, 40 percent think the octogenarian president will have trouble standing on his feet. 

Biden will need a miracle to prove voters wrong, as only 39 percent of respondents predict the president would win the debate.

On the contrary, 50 percent— including 13 percent of Democrats— expect Trump to take home the prize.

From a Republican’s perspective, a massive 90 percent of people believe Trump will beat Biden during their first debate this election cycle.

The debate will be held in Atlanta, Georgia on June 27, marking the first time the two presidential candidates go head-to-head as they battle it out for the White House. 

“'They show voters' deep concerns about his ability to govern,” pollster James Johnson said. “However, there may be a medium-term win for Biden in that Trump has clearly set expectations for Biden in the debate very low.”

Johnson told voters to keep their expectations low, adding that if Biden can get through the whole debate mishap free, it would be an achievement for him. 

