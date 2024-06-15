CNN Bullies Ticketmaster Into Canceling Tucker Carlson Tour

CNN is attempting to threaten Ticketmaster into boycotting the sale of conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson’s upcoming nationwide tour.

Titled “Ticketmaster is profiting off his hateful rhetoric,” CNN tries to bully the company into canceling Carlson’s tour.

Ticketmaster is linking arms with right-wing extremists, boosting their ability to reach mainstream audiences and profiting off their dangerous and hateful rhetoric ahead of the November election. While it is hard to imagine that Ticketmaster conjured this glowing description of Carlson itself, it is remarkable the company would approve it and promote it on its site. That is because there is not a morsel of truth to how Ticketmaster is presenting Carlson to its customers. Carlson, a former mainstream conservative who over the course of Donald Trump’s presidency traveled to the fringes of American politics, has for years promoted dangerous disinformation and damaging conspiracy theories. In addition to those corrosive lies….Carlson lied about the Covid-19 vaccines, discouraging his fans from receiving the life-saving shots. He sowed doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, suggesting that it was rigged by sinister forces against Trump. And he reprehensibly peddled the false notion that the January 6 insurrection was a so-called “false flag” operation staged by the “deep state.” Via CNN

The left-leaning outlet accused Ticketmaster of having lower standards than Fox News claiming that “Carlson grew to be too much of a problem” for the network. They also said it should be a given for the companies with basic ethics, such as Ticketmaster, to “reject doing business with dishonest figures who profit by dumping toxic waste into the country’s information environment.”

Carlson announced his nationwide tour this week that will feature various guests such as Russell Brand, Vivek Ramaswamy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Donald Trump Jr. He has made it a point to make stops in blue states such as California, Pennsylvania, and Colorado.

“The one thing we know for certain is the United States is going to be one intense place this fall,” Carlson said. “So we thought, what better time to hit the road and see the country, and we’re going to this fall. From coast to coast, we’re going on a live tour with a bunch of friends of ours who you will recognize.”