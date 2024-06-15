There's Another Embarrassing Update on Biden's Aid for Terrorists Pier
Bill Maher Pinpoints the One Issue That's Going to Get Dems 'F**ked on...
MSNBC's Morning Joe Segment About Biden's Strong G7 Summit Gets Demolished by European...
Apparently, New York Magazine Thinks All Black People Look Alike
The Biden Admin Is Still Withholding a Mandated Report on Iranian Sanctions
$895-Billion House Defense Bill Signals End of Biden Administration Woke Daycare for Milit...
State Department's Top Hostage Negotiator Reacts to Indictment of WSJ Journalist
Senate Republicans Block Bill Protecting IVF
Nearly Half of Americans Have Little Faith Biden Will Make It Through First...
Democrat's Law Directly Linked to Increase In Fentanyl Deaths
How This Republican Is Protecting the Integrity of the 2024 Election
CNN Releases New Rules for Trump, Biden Debate
Biden Importing Venezuelan Gangs Into U.S.
Will Trump Be the First Republican to Win This Vote Since 1988?
Tipsheet

CNN Bullies Ticketmaster Into Canceling Tucker Carlson Tour

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 15, 2024 5:00 PM
Twitter/@TuckerCarlson

CNN is attempting to threaten Ticketmaster into boycotting the sale of conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson’s upcoming nationwide tour. 

Titled “Ticketmaster is profiting off his hateful rhetoric,” CNN tries to bully the company into canceling Carlson’s tour. 

Advertisement

Ticketmaster is linking arms with right-wing extremists, boosting their ability to reach mainstream audiences and profiting off their dangerous and hateful rhetoric ahead of the November election. While it is hard to imagine that Ticketmaster conjured this glowing description of Carlson itself, it is remarkable the company would approve it and promote it on its site. That is because there is not a morsel of truth to how Ticketmaster is presenting Carlson to its customers. Carlson, a former mainstream conservative who over the course of Donald Trump’s presidency traveled to the fringes of American politics, has for years promoted dangerous disinformation and damaging conspiracy theories. In addition to those corrosive lies….Carlson lied about the Covid-19 vaccines, discouraging his fans from receiving the life-saving shots. He sowed doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, suggesting that it was rigged by sinister forces against Trump. And he reprehensibly peddled the false notion that the January 6 insurrection was a so-called “false flag” operation staged by the “deep state.” Via CNN

The left-leaning outlet accused Ticketmaster of having lower standards than Fox News claiming that “Carlson grew to be too much of a problem” for the network. They also said it should be a given for the companies with basic ethics, such as Ticketmaster, to “reject doing business with dishonest figures who profit by dumping toxic waste into the country’s information environment.” 

Recommended

CNN Releases New Rules for Trump, Biden Debate Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Carlson announced his nationwide tour this week that will feature various guests such as Russell Brand, Vivek Ramaswamy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Donald Trump Jr. He has made it a point to make stops in blue states such as California, Pennsylvania, and Colorado. 

“The one thing we know for certain is the United States is going to be one intense place this fall,” Carlson said. “So we thought, what better time to hit the road and see the country, and we’re going to this fall. From coast to coast, we’re going on a live tour with a bunch of friends of ours who you will recognize.”

Tags: TUCKER CARLSON LIBERAL MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Releases New Rules for Trump, Biden Debate Sarah Arnold
MSNBC's Morning Joe Segment About Biden's Strong G7 Summit Gets Demolished by European Press Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Pinpoints the One Issue That's Going to Get Dems 'F**ked on Election Day' Matt Vespa
Are the Dark Ages Returning? Mark Lewis
We Can and Must Adjust to Climate Change – and Not Kill Billions Paul Driessen
Nearly Half of Americans Have Little Faith Biden Will Make It Through First Debate Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Releases New Rules for Trump, Biden Debate Sarah Arnold
Advertisement