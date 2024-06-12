Biden Vetoes Chance to Give U.S. Troops a Pay Raise Despite Spending Seven Times More On Ukraine

The Biden Administration is facing intense criticism after shooting down a proposal to give U.S. military troops a pay raise.

The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) draft of the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) proposed a $24 billion pay raise to enlisted U.S. service members. However, the Biden Administration said that it “strongly opposes” approving such a “significant” and “permanent” pay raise, citing budgetary constraints.

On the contrary, the Democratic administration recently just approved spending nearly seven times the amount to fund Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia.

“The Administration is strongly committed to taking care of our Service members and their families, and appreciates the Committee’s concern for the needs of the most junior enlisted members, but strongly opposes making a significant, permanent change to the basic pay schedule before the completion of the Fourteenth Quadrennial Review of Military Compensation,” the White House budget office said in a statement.

The bill would have authorized $883.7 billion for military functions and $1.2 billion for non-defense activities in 2025. H.R. 8070 would have increased compensation changed health care benefits for U.S. military members and their families and extended bonuses and allowances to military personnel.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the U.S. government has spent $175 billion on aid to Ukraine, including its most recent aid package of $61 billion to the foreign country in April.

The Biden Administration has also allocated $2.3 billion for humanitarian efforts to assist those affected by the conflict, including refugees and displaced individuals.

Last week, President Joe Biden begged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to forgive him for the months-long congressional stall, resulting in the country not receiving any funds.

Biden vowed not to “walk away” from funding Ukraine as America’s own troops worry about paying bills and feeding their families.

Republican Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the president desperately needs a reality check, accusing him of putting American’s needs last.

“Biden is in trouble politically, and he opposes traditional American values, including the core principles that were once embraced by the United States military,” Higgins said.

HASC Chair and Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) called the Biden Administration’s move “offensive, wrong,” and “unacceptable.”

“I believe wholeheartedly that the brave Americans who serve in our Armed Forces shouldn’t have to worry about making ends meet, unfortunately, President Biden doesn’t feel the same,” he said.

Republican Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) called Biden “shameful,” as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) accused the president of hating the U.S. military.

"While families of our junior enlisted struggle on food stamps, this administration opposes their pay raises and wants to force-feed them pronoun training and drag queen story hour. If Biden had any PRIDE at all in our troops, he’d support the long overdue pay raise House Republicans have passed,” Gaetz told the outlet.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) noted that the $883.7 billion authorized by the bill is less than the $895.2 billion discretionary funding cap for defense programs outlined in the proposal.