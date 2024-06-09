Bill Maher: If Biden Loses, It Will Be Because of These Two Things
The Washington Post's Headline About Israel Rescuing Its Hostages Is Beyond Outrageous
The Bidens Are A Horrible Bunch Of People
Texas's Captures Criminal Illegal Alien Just One Day After Releasing Most-Wanted List
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 221: What the Bible Says About Forgiveness
Are Conservative News Outlets Paid to Remain Silent About Election Fraud?
Biden’s Support Among This Group Dropped to a Concerning Low
Top Conservative Commentator Has a Deadly Warning for Trump
Top Senate Democrat Unhappy With Netanyahu's Invitation to Address Congress
New Report Finds Biden’s Economy Has Employed More Illegal Aliens to U.S. Jobs...
Alvin Bragg Agrees to Testify Before Congress, But There’s a Catch
Biden Reelection Campaign Hires Staffer for Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger
Christianity and the Hypocrisy of the Left
A Prayerful Response to Pride Month
Tipsheet

Housing Costs Explode Thanks to Biden’s Immigration Policies

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 09, 2024 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Although President Joe Biden refuses to acknowledge the border crisis he created, millions of Americans are feeling the repercussions of it no matter how many times he downplays it. 

Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump blamed the country’s soaring rent and housing costs on Biden’s immigration policies. As a result, he noted that middle class Americans are forced to compete with illegal aliens living in the U.S. 

“Housing costs are skyrocketing, absolutely skyrocketing, because we have 15 million new migrants. We have no place to put them. We have no place to put them, and that number is growing so that we have absolutely no place,” Trump said. 

The price of a per square feet has drastically increased almost 85 percent since 2019.

Living in a country under the Biden Administration has resulted in Americans unable to afford the American dream. 

The 2024 front runner compared his immigration plans to Biden’s— which this alone should convince every American not to vote for the 81-year-old octogenarian. 

If Joe Biden wins this election, he wants to turn every single illegal alien he let charge across our borders into a voting citizen. By contrast, I want to send Joe Biden’s illegal aliens back home, where they belong,” Trump said. “Biden wants an invasion — I want a deportation.”

Recommended

The Bidens Are A Horrible Bunch Of People Derek Hunter
Advertisement

He then threatened to put U.S. tariffs on foreign countries who refuse to take back people who fled their country and is now living in the U.S. illegally. 

“We have tremendous economic power,” Trump said. “We have these things called tariffs.”

Biden’s immigration policies has left the country living in turmoil. The nation’s resources such as jobs and housing have been taken over by illegal aliens while U.S. native born citizens are left in the dust. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Bidens Are A Horrible Bunch Of People Derek Hunter
Bill Maher: If Biden Loses, It Will Be Because of These Two Things Matt Vespa
The Washington Post's Headline About Israel Rescuing Its Hostages Is Beyond Outrageous Matt Vespa
Biden’s Support Among This Group Dropped to a Concerning Low Sarah Arnold
Are Conservative News Outlets Paid to Remain Silent About Election Fraud? Jeff Davidson
This Sign at the Pro-Hamas Rally Outside the White House Really Says It All Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Bidens Are A Horrible Bunch Of People Derek Hunter
Advertisement