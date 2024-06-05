Youngkin Frees Virginia of California's Electric Vehicle Mandate
German Police Officer Dies After Being Stabbed in the Head by Islamic Terrorist
Georgia Court Halts Fulton County Case Against Trump Pending Appeal on Fani Willis...
Hunter and James Biden Referred to DOJ for Criminal Prosecution
Psaki to Face Subpoena If She Fails to Cooperate With Oversight of Afghanistan...
How Liberals Pay Off Their Bimbos
Republican Senate Candidate Is Skipping the GOP Convention
GOP Warns Dem Senate Bill Is More Than Just About Contraception, Would Demolish...
Why Every American Should Listen to What Tucker Carlson Has to Say About...
You Can’t Make This Up: A Trans Athlete Complained About ‘Lack of Sportsmanship’...
Another Poll Shows Biden Isn't Gaining All That Much
Families of Hostages Taken by Hamas Have a Message for Biden and His...
‘Mind-Boggling’: Here's What Thieves Are Targeting in California
Democrat Mayor Praises Biden for Passing His Student Debt to Taxpayers
Tipsheet

Trump Changes His Tune on Mail-In Voting Years After Warning Voters It's How Dems Cheat

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 05, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

For years, both Former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party have denounced mail-in voting, claiming it leads to fraud and helps Democrats steal the election. However, they are changing their tune ahead of the November 2024 election. 

Advertisement

The Trump campaign announced its latest effort to reassure Americans that the presumptuous GOP nominee is taking action to uphold the integrity of the nation’s voting system. 

The National Republican Committee (RNC) and the Trump campaign launched their "Swamp The Vote USA" effort this week, marking a major switch in his position four years ago regarding mail-in voting. 

In 2020, Trump denounced the implications of not voting in person, claiming mail-in voting was a way for the Democratic Party to commit mass election fraud. 

“We must swamp the radical Democrats with a massive turnout,” Trump said in a statement. “The way to win is to swamp them, if we swamp them with votes they can’t cheat.”

According to the Trump campaign, it doesn’t matter if Americans vote absentee, by mail, early in-person, or on election day— just as long as they cast their vote, citing 2024 as one of the most important elections in U.S. history. 

Voters will receive vital information on their states’ voting alternatives and are told to vote early to prevent unexpected hurdles. 

“Whether you vote absentee, by mail, early in-person or on election day, we are going to protect the vote,” Trump vowed. “We make sure your ballot is secure and your voice is heard.  We must swamp the radical Democrats with a massive turnout.  The way to win is to swamp them, if we swamp them with votes they can’t cheat. You need to make a plan, register, and vote in any way possible. We have got to get your vote." 

Recommended

LIVE: Day 3 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
Advertisement

In February, the RNC unveiled a program called Bank Your Vote to promote early voting— by mail and in person. 

It calls for Republicans nationwide to embrace “ballot harvesting” where it is legal. Trump himself said that his party has “no choice” other than to accept the reality of elections and the way people vote nowadays. 

Just three months ago, Trump told a crowd of supporters at a rally in Michigan that early voting was "totally corrupt" and "a hoax.” Meanwhile, last month the former president told rallygoers in New Jersey that "mail-in voting is largely corrupt.”

However, at the same event, Trump encouraged his supporters to "get an absentee or mail-in ballot, vote early or vote on Election Day.”

In April 2020, Trump told reporters he believes “a lot of people cheat with mail-in voting,” cautioning that “all sorts of bad things can happen” during the mail-in process.

Tags: TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Day 3 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
How Liberals Pay Off Their Bimbos Ann Coulter
Here's What Happened When Trump's Secret Service Driver Tried to Testify for J6 Select Committee Rebecca Downs
It Sure Looks Like This Biden HQ Clip of Trump's Fox News Interview Backfired Rebecca Downs
Why Every American Should Listen to What Tucker Carlson Has to Say About Donald Trump Sarah Arnold
You Can’t Make This Up: A Trans Athlete Complained About ‘Lack of Sportsmanship’ From Female Competitors Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: Day 3 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
Advertisement