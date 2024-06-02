Fetterman Has Something to Say About Biden's Weak Ceasefire Proposal

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has repeatedly criticized President Joe Biden over his role in the Israel-Hamas war, and this time was no different.

Fetterman blaster Biden’s ceasefire proposal, which the president claimed would be the “roadmap to an enduring ceasefire and the release of all hostages.”

Biden’s “comprehensive new proposal" includes the return of all hostages back to Israel, rebuilding the territory, and banning Hamas terrorists from being allowed to return to power.

However, the Democrat senator said that there won’t “be any meaningful peace, so long as Hamas is able to operate.”

[Fox News] Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:50] “Sen. Fetterman, while I have you, the President endorsed a ceasefire proposal today, … and essentially, it would stop going after Hamas, would release all the hostages, and be a permanent ceasefire. Your thoughts on that proposal?” Fetterman answered, “I’ve been very clear, I’m going to follow Israel in this situation. I do believe that Hamas needs to be destroyed, and it needs to be followed to the end, until there is an absolute surrender and they are…either in exile or they’re brought to justice or they’re eliminated. One way or another, there’s not going to be any meaningful peace, so long as Hamas is able to operate. And if you look at all of the damage, the death, and all of that, that’s exactly what Hamas wants. They designed that to be that way. They really don’t care how many Palestinians actually die and their suffering. Actually, Israel cares about minimizing all of the civilian deaths and all of the kinds of damage. Via Breitbart News.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the deal laid out by Biden was true, but stressed that Israel can continue fighting if Hamas "fails to fulfill its commitments."

Hamas terrorists said that it favorably viewed Biden’s deal, saying “His call for a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of [Israeli] forces from Gaza Strip, reconstruction and an exchange of prisoners.”

“The proposal says that no later than the 16th day of implementation, indirect negotiations will begin between the two parties in order to forge an agreement on the conditions for the implementation of phase two of this agreement," an aide from Netanyahu’s office stated.