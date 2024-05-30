Social Media Reacts to Trump 'Sham' Verdict: 'RIP America'

Social media reacted to the devastating news of a Manhattan jury finding former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

However, the verdict doesn’t appear to change the minds of Trump voters who refuse to abandon the 2024 hopeful ahead of the November election.

Trump just won the election — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 30, 2024

The amount of support that will come from this will be overwhelming.



We’ve seen what they’re willing to do to silence Americans.



Disgraceful. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) May 30, 2024

🚨BREAKING: Donald J Trump has just become the 47th President of the United States. — Cameron Gilliam (@CameronJGilliam) May 30, 2024

Praying for President Trump and his family tonight. Only by God’s grace is he able to hold up so well amongst so much evil. — Jan (@JanLinNV) May 30, 2024

The majority of social media users called Trump an innocent man and a sad day for the United States.

Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records of paying "hush money" payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

Hang you US flags upside down. The country is in distress! — Angry DockDog (@AngryDockDog) May 30, 2024

Yup. We stand with you. Never surrender. What a disgrace of the NY unjustice system — Conservatism Prevents Tyranny (@SaveLibertyUS) May 30, 2024

This MAN is the only reason I am proud to be in American right now! Remain resilient patriots! 🇺🇸💪🏼🇺🇸 — ProudAmericanHumanWithNoWords (@TrumpItUp45) May 30, 2024

VOTING FOR TRUMP VOTING FOR TRUMP VOTING FOR TRUMP VOTING FOR TRUMP VOTING FOR TRUMP VOTING FOR TRUMP VOTING FOR TRUMP VOTING FOR TRUMP VOTING FOR TRUMP VOTING FOR TRUMP VOTING FOR TRUMP VOTING FOR TRUMP VOTING FOR TRUMP VOTING FOR TRUMP VOTING FOR TRUMP VOTING FOR TRUMP VOTING… — Di Lec (@texashayseed75) May 30, 2024

1776-2024



RIP USA. — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) May 30, 2024



