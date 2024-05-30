Democrats Suffer Another Loss in Obsession Over Alito Recusal
BREAKING: Jury Finds Trump GUILTY in New York 'Trial'
Liberal Reporter: The Trump Hush Money Circus Is 'the Dumbest Trial in American...
Trump Campaign Donation Page Temporarily Crashes After Guilty Verdict Announced
Former Obama Adviser Has One Question After Disastrous De Niro Press Conference
Alvin Bragg Claims He Was Doing 'His Job,' Praises the Jurors After Finding...
Could Trump's Guilty Verdict Create Backlash at the Polls?
Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict
Donald Trump's Family Reacts to Guilty Verdict
Here's How the Republican Presidential Hopefuls Reacted to the Trump Verdict
Drug Cartel Guilty of Murdering American Mothers, 14 Children Takes Legal Turn
'A Travesty of Justice': Top House Republicans Weigh In on Trump 'Guilty' Verdict...
Trump Reacts to Guilty Verdict: 'Will Fight Until the End'
MSNBC Legal Analyst Has a 'Man Crush' On Trump Judge, Claims Jurors Do...
Tipsheet

Social Media Reacts to Trump 'Sham' Verdict: 'RIP America'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 30, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool

Social media reacted to the devastating news of a Manhattan jury finding former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. 

Advertisement

However, the verdict doesn’t appear to change the minds of Trump voters who refuse to abandon the 2024 hopeful ahead of the November election. 

The majority of social media users called Trump an innocent man and a sad day for the United States. 

Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records of paying "hush money" payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election. 

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict Mia Cathell
Advertisement


Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict Mia Cathell
Could Trump's Guilty Verdict Create Backlash at the Polls? Jamie Parsons
BREAKING: Jury Finds Trump GUILTY in New York 'Trial' Katie Pavlich
Liberal Reporter: The Trump Hush Money Circus Is 'the Dumbest Trial in American History' Matt Vespa
Jill Biden Did Not Just Say That About Donald Trump Matt Vespa
Trump Wins. What Next? (Part 2) Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict Mia Cathell
Advertisement