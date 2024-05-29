Trump Responds to De Niro's Clown Show of a Presser

Former President Donald Trump ripped the Biden campaign’s ploy of sending woke Hollywood elite Robert De Niro to lambast him outside of a Manhattan courthouse as the country awaits a verdict.

After the actor stumped for President Joe Biden on Tuesday, the 45th president accused De Niro of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater than the Radical Left – MAGA.”

De Niro, who stars in a new campaign ad for Biden, claimed that Trump "wants to destroy” not only New York City but the United States as well. He even went as far as saying that Trump will eventually destroy the whole world.

The Hollywood elitist was joined by former Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Michael Fanone outside of the Manhattan courthouse to warn onlookers of the “threat” Trump poses to the U.S.

“Do we want him running this country,” he said, adding “and saying, ‘I’m not leaving, I’m dictator for life’?” He also called Trump a “tyrant.”

According to Politico, the Biden campaign admitted to authorizing the “guerrilla-style” De Niro press conference, saying that its strategy around the Trump trial remains unchanged. The outlet noted that aides have encouraged the administration to remain “nimble and creative” regarding the outcome of the trial.

During De Niro’s remarks, roughly 20 Trump supporters were in a nearby park waving MAGA flags, wearing “Make America Great Again” t-shirts and hats, while chanting “F‑‑‑ Joe Biden” and “Trump or Death.”

Biden critics were quick to mock the Biden campaign, calling it a disaster and a terrible look for the Democratic Party.

Political prosecution of Trump. It’s almost like the Biddn administration gave Robert a script to read from. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) May 28, 2024

