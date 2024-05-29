Alito Tells the Usual Suspects to Pound Sand Over Recusal Demands
Tipsheet

Biden Goes Off In Absurd Rant When Asked If He Could Serve Another Four Years

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 29, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden once again refused to answer a crucial question from reporters and instead went off into a rant about absolutely nothing. 

On Wednesday, Biden was asked if he planned to complete another four years in the White House if re-elected— or if Vice President Kamala Harris would have to take over.

“President Biden, will you be serving your full four-year term or handing over power to Vice President Harris?” New York Post White House correspondent Steven Nelson asked.

In response, the 81-year-old president mocked the reporter, attempting to use humor to deflect the question. 

“Are you OK? Are you all right? You're not hurt, are you?" Biden replied after arriving at a rally at a half-full school gym. "I said, are you OK? Did you fall on your head or something?”

Biden will be 82 by the time his potential second inauguration occurs, meaning he will be nearly 90 years old by the time he serves four years. 

According to a New York Times/Siena College poll, 61 percent of likely voters say they somewhat or strongly agree that Biden is “just too old” to be an effective president. 

On the contrary, only 42 percent of voters said the same about former President Donald Trump.

A Democratic operative in close ties to the White House told Politico that the Biden re-election campaign is panicking over Trump holding a large lead over the president with just six months before the November election. 

Recommended

CNN Analyst Shocked by Judge Merchan's Handling of Jury Instructions Sarah Arnold
“You don’t want to be that guy who is on the record saying we’re doomed, or the campaign’s bad or Biden’s making mistakes. Nobody wants to be that guy,” the source said. “This isn’t, ‘Oh my God, Mitt Romney might become president.’ It’s ‘Oh my God, the democracy might end.’”

The poll also found that 62 percent of men and 68 percent of women believe the country is heading in the “wrong direction” under the Biden Administration. 

A recent RealClearPolitics survey found that only 40.5 percent approve of Biden’s job performance, while 56.5 percent disapprove. 

The event at the school gymnasium only drew about `1,000 attendees on Wednesday. 

In comparison, up to 10,000 people have shown up in support of Trump at his past rallies. 


