Hillary Clinton Can't Just Accept the Fact She Lost In 2016 Because Trump Is Better

Twice failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton refuses to accept the fact that she lost the 2016 election to former President Donald Trump because Americans like him better.

During an interview with The New Times, Clinton blamed sexism for losing out to Trump.

Instead of taking accountability, Clinton claimed that women voters abandoned her for not being “perfect,” arguing that they took a “risk” on Trump because he is a man.

Just days before the election, then-FBI Director James Comey re-opened an investigation into Clinton.

“Once he did that to me, the people, the voters who left me, were women,” she claimed. “They were willing to take a risk on Trump - who had a long list of, let's call them flaws, to illustrate his imperfection - because he was a man, and they could envision a man as president and commander in chief.”

She accused authoritarians— political and religious-based— of always attacking women and their rights, saying it is written in history and will always happen in the U.S.

Clinton wasn’t the only one to pull out the sexism card when making excuses for why the Democrat candidate lost.

Tracy Sefl, a Democratic consultant and Clinton surrogate said there is a “double standard” on the campaign trail.

The Democrat also expressed her frustration with female voters not understanding that Roe v. Wade was under a considerable amount of threat at the time. She claimed that her advisors would repeatedly tell her to stop saying that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare.”

“Too many women, particularly too many young women did not understand the effort that went into creating the underlying theory of Roe v. Wade. And the young women on my campaign made a very compelling argument that making it safe and legal was really the goal,” Clinton said. “I kind of just pocketed the framework of Roe.”

Clinton didn’t end her rant there. She, of course, had to throw Trump under the bus before concluding her interview.

She then warned Americans that if Trump beats President Joe Biden in the November election, U.S. elections will of the past.

“This election is existential,” Clinton said. “I mean, if we don't make the right decision in this election in our country, we may never have another actual election. I will put that out there because I believe it.”

“And if we no longer have another actual election, we will be governed by a small minority of right-wing forces that are well organized and well funded and are getting exactly what they want in terms of turning the clock back on women,” she added.