Pro-Hamas Activist Disgustingly Mocks Rep. Brian Mast for Having No Legs

Republican Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) is an American hero who lost his legs while serving and fighting for the United States in Afghanistan.

He put his life on the line for the U.S., and what does he get in return? An entitled anti-American, pro-Hamas agitator mocking him for having no legs.

The video, shared by The Palestine News Network, shows a man ambushing Mast and repeatedly asking him what happened to his legs. He harassed the congressman, asking whether “a red triangle go over your head." A red triangle is a symbol the terrorist group puts on all its propaganda videos over people and its targets when it is murdering them.

“You want to know what happens when they [his mechanical legs] get stuck up somebody’s ass? You want to know?” Mast hit back at the heckler.

“Oh, is that a homophobic comment?” The man said back.

“It is a comment,” Mast responded.

Moments later, a police officer intervened and threatened to arrest the pro-Hamas agitator. In response, the heckler said he would sue the federal government if he were to be arrested.

He could be heard telling the officer that “the bottom of your chin looks like a butt, sir” in the video.

This is not the first time Mast has been ambushed by pro-Hamas hecklers.

Earlier this month, the Florida Republican torched pro-Hamas activists on Capitol Hill after they lambasted him over his support for Israel.

As the pro-terrorism activists hounded him for not supporting a ceasefire, Mast told them that he thinks “Israel should go in there and kick the s*** out of them, just absolutely destroy them, their infrastructure, level anything that they touch.”