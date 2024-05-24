Joe Biden's Latest 'Racist' Comment Is Low Even for Him

President Joe Biden made an eyebrow-raising comment about his former boss, President Barack Obama.

During a prominent dinner with Kenyan President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto, Biden appeared to pull out the race card, leaving the audience confused.

Advertisement

The 81-year-old president made a puzzling remark about Obama, saying ““Jill and I are honored to have you here and we’re representing… including many members of the African diaspora. One just left — Barack…”

Wow! Even for Biden, that was a new level of racism pic.twitter.com/OgMNXUnw4T — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) May 24, 2024

This is not the first time Biden has been accused of making racist remarks.

The Heritage Foundation claimed the president has a history of getting away with making racist comments.

Joe Biden has a decades-long habit of making overtly racist remarks, taking discriminatory positions and cavorting with known racists—things that would get anyone to his political right tossed out of polite society. But being on the left must make it okay. In 2007, he referred to Barack Obama as “the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean.” In 2006, he said, “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.” Way back in 1977, he said that forced busing to desegregate schools would cause his children to “grow up in a racial jungle. Put these words into Mitch McConnell’s mouth and try to envision how long he’d be allowed to remain in the Senate, let alone in a leadership position. It does not take much effort to imagine the media’s reaction if Donald Trump had mangled so many racial issues in one press conference. Via the Heritage Foundation.

His comments come as Biden is focusing his attention on winning back black voters ahead of the November election. A recent New York Times/Siena poll found that Biden is losing black voters to former President Donald Trump. The Republican candidate is currently winning 20 percent of the support from black voters— which, according to the NYT, would be the highest level of Black support for a Republican presidential candidate since the Civil Rights Act was enacted in 1964.

In another attempt to swoon over the key demographic, the Biden Administration announced a proposal to reclassify marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III. If approved, this would reduce federal penalties related to marijuana possession.

A Wall Street Journal survey found that Trump’s support among black men has increased in seven battleground states to over 30 percent— double the support he received among this same group in 2020.