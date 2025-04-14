Trump Torches 'Fake News' Over Tariffs — Here’s What Really Happened

President Donald Trump set the record straight after it was reported that the White House is making an “exception” for tariffs on electronics and other goods.

In a Sunday post on Truth Social, the president stressed that “NOBODY is getting ‘off the hook’ for the unfair Trade Balances, and Non Monetary Tariff Barriers, that other Countries have used against us, especially not China which, by far, treats us the worst!”

There was no Tariff “exception” announced on Friday. These products are subject to the existing 20% Fentanyl Tariffs, and they are just moving to a different Tariff “bucket.” The Fake News knows this, but refuses to report it. We are taking a look at Semiconductors and the WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN in the upcoming National Security Tariff Investigations. What has been exposed is that we need to make products in the United States, and that we will not be held hostage by other Countries, especially hostile trading Nations like China, which will do everything within its power to disrespect the American People.

Trump further insisted that the US “cannot let them continue to abuse us on Trade, like they have for decades, THOSE DAYS ARE OVER!”

Trump’s announcement came after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stated that “some smartphones, computers, chips, and other electronics would be exempted from tariffs,” according to ABC News. However, the president’s economic advisors clarified that more tariffs on these products are on the horizon.

JUST IN: Trump gives updates on his tariffs, says no country is getting "off the hook" especially China.



The president said there is *no* tariff "exception" for electronics because they will still be subject to the "20% Fentanyl Tariffs."



Trump also hinted toward future tax… pic.twitter.com/DOYH7YFRYm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 13, 2025

In response to this announcement, China expressed optimism that it might be able to work out a deal with the Trump administration. “It should be said that this is a small step for the United States to correct its wrong practice of unilateral ‘reciprocal tariffs,’” Beijing said in a statement.

The so-called "reciprocal tariffs" issued by an executive order not only violate the basic economic and market laws, but also ignore the complementary cooperation and supply-demand relationship between countries. Since its launch on April 2, the "reciprocal tariffs" have not only failed to solve any of the US's own problems, but have seriously undermined the international economic and trade order, seriously disrupted the normal production and operation of enterprises and people's life and consumption, and harmed others without benefiting itself. China's position on Sino-US economic and trade relations is consistent. There are no winners in a trade war and no way out for protectionism. As an old Chinese saying goes, "The one who tied the bell must untie it." We urge the US to face up to the rational voices of the international community and domestic parties, take a big step in correcting its mistakes, completely cancel the wrong practice of "reciprocal tariffs", and return to the right path of mutual respect and resolving differences through equal dialogue.

The administration did give the world a temporary reprieve when he announced a 90-day pause on the sweeping global tariffs he enacted last week. However, China was exempted from this pause, much to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) consternation.