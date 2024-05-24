EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. Today Only!
Tipsheet

AOC's Wild Claim of a Second Trump Term Doesn't Add Up

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 24, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is upping her criticism of former President Donald Trump once again, but this time with a wild claim about the economy. 

During an interview on Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez alleged that a second Trump term would bring higher gas prices despite failing to acknowledge that fuel costs hit record-breaking numbers under President Joe Biden. 

The Democrat Squad member alleged that Trump would permit foreign energy producers to "price gouge” gas costs without proper oversight or regulation. 

“But even on the economic point, we just saw that the former president met with oil executives last week saying, hey, you give me $1 billion, and I'll make sure that you get the policies that are favorable to raising gas prices,” she said. 

AOC was skeptical that Trump would be able to bring down gas prices, accusing the 2024 hopeful of “cashing in for those same folks that are bringing those prices up, I think is a little bit suspect.” 

Her comments come as AAA released a new report showing that fuel prices have increased one cent from last week. 

Although not a significant increase, the average cost of gas at the pump is up over 50 percent since Biden’s first day in office. 

In addition, fuel costs have already increased nine percent since the start of 2024. 

In comparison, the national average gas price was just $2.39 under the Trump Administration. Today, prices are a whopping 60 percent higher than they were in early November 2020— just before Biden was inaugurated

“The Biden-Harris administration is laser-focused on lowering prices at the pump for American families, especially as drivers hit the road for summer driving season,″ Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement this week. 

On Thursday, Trump held a massive rally on AOC’s turf in the Bronx— one of the bluest areas in New York. 

However, it appears that her fellow neighbors aren’t fond of her. 

“Get rid of AOC, vote her a** out!” Blexit activist Madeline Brame said on stage at the Trump rally. 

Meanwhile, AOC held a counter rally in the Bronx, but the turnout was less than stellar. 



