BREAKING: A Helicopter Carrying Iran's President Has Crashed
Former Ted Cruz Communications Director and CNN Commentator Alice Stewart Has Died
How Trump Reacted to a Dysfunctional Podium in Minnesota
What Caused Marjorie Taylor Green and Jasmine Crockett to Rip Into Each Other
Bill Maher Nails What's at the Heart of the Left's Outrage Over Harrison...
Whoever Edited This Clip About Biden Deserves Major Props...And Trump Certainly Noticed It
Washington Is High School With Paychecks
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 218: What the Bible Says About Brokenness
Catholic Groups Accuse Biden Admin of Withholding Funds From Hospitals Who Don't Perform...
Russia Warns U.S. Is 'Playing With Fire' in Its Continued Support for Ukraine
Good Teaching Requires the Right Ingredients
Trump Indictments Have Ignited a Juggernaut of a Presidential Campaign
Peru Moves To Treat Bizarre Delusions of Transgender Ideology
Colombian Illegal Alien Wanted for Homicide Captured in Massachusetts
Tipsheet

MSNBC Legal Analyst Thinks Blaming Bob Menendez’s Wife Is a Good Tactic

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 19, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that blaming Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's (D-NJ) wife in his federal corruption trial may be a good thing for his defense. 

Advertisement

During an interview with MSNBC, Kirschner praised the Democrat’s legal team for throwing his wife under the bus as a way to protect him. 

“Once the cases were severed, you know, there’s a preference in the law for codefendants to be tried together jointly in one trial,” Kirschner said. “That’s true for lots of reasons. Once his wife’s case was severed out, and she’s going to be tried separately in the future, it gives Menendez what I refer to as the empty chair defense. His attorneys will figuratively be pointing to the empty chair where his codefendant, his wife, should be seated if they were being tried jointly, and say ‘She’s the bad person, she’s the guilty one. She did it all and he didn’t know anything about it.’”

In September, Menendez and his wife were charged with conspiracy to commit bribery. Just six months later, the Justice Department announced additional charges against the pair which included obstruction of justice, extortion, and honest services wire fraud. 

Menendez’s lawyers accused his wife, Nadine Menendez of “sidelin[ing]” her husband, and withholding information that makes him appear innocent. 

Recommended

How Trump Reacted to a Dysfunctional Podium in Minnesota Matt Vespa
Advertisement

On the other hand, Kirschner admitted that Nadine could use the same defense and blame her husband’s corruption on him. 

“There is some powerful evidence,” Kirschner said. “Not only $480,000 sort of, you know, hidden away throughout their home, not only, you know, more than 10 gold bars, but some of the evidence is after these gold bars were allegedly given to the senator and his wife, the senator says he knows nothing about it, but some evidence that has been previewed by the prosecutors include Senator Menendez googling, and I quote one-kilo gold bar price. That doesn’t seem to be something you would randomly Google, and I will tell you, I love that kind of evidence and I used it all the time when I was a prosecutor.”


Tags: BOB MENENDEZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How Trump Reacted to a Dysfunctional Podium in Minnesota Matt Vespa
BREAKING: A Helicopter Carrying Iran's President Has Crashed Katie Pavlich
Whoever Edited This Clip About Biden Deserves Major Props...And Trump Certainly Noticed It Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Nails What's at the Heart of the Left's Outrage Over Harrison Butker's Address Matt Vespa
What Caused Marjorie Taylor Green and Jasmine Crockett to Rip Into Each Other Matt Vespa
Washington Is High School With Paychecks Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How Trump Reacted to a Dysfunctional Podium in Minnesota Matt Vespa
Advertisement