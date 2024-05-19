BREAKING: A Helicopter Carrying Iran's President Has Crashed
Catholic Groups Accuse Biden Admin of Withholding Funds From Hospitals Who Don't Perform Trans Surgeries

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 19, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Several Catholic groups are accusing the Biden Administration of withholding federal funding from hospitals that refuse to perform transgender surgeries on minors in its latest attempt to push its radical reform on Americans. 

During a House hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill) and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra got into a tense exchange after accusing him of attacking Catholics and religious-based medical facilities. 

The exchange came on the heels of a new HHS rule that prohibits medical practices of discriminating against patients based on their race, national origin, disability, age, sex, and whether they identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community. 

However, former Trump Administration health advisor and current executive director of the Alliance of Health Care Sharing Ministries Katy Talento said that the rule forces hospitals to perform gender-affirming surgeries despite it going against what Catholics believe. 

You're going somewhere completely different. First, you're talking about how a doctor should have the right to not offer particular care. Then you stretch it out to provide for the system-wide services… very different,Becerra said in a clip later shared by Miller.

Miller replied, "You've put out this guidance and doctors do need to know what are you going to do if they refuse to provide this care?”

“A doctor, if that doctor has religious objections, that doctor under these rules is not required to offer the care,Becerra said, adding doctors "don't get federal funding."

When Miller pressed him about the faith-based hospitals where many doctors work, he said, "If a health care facility is violating the law and not providing the service they're required to, they are not entitled to the resources.”

Becerra told Miller earlier in the exchange, "If a provider for religious reasons objects, they are not forced to provide any particular service.” Via Fox News Digital. 

CatholicVote President Brian Burch criticized the Biden Administration for deliberately going after Catholics with sheer hostility toward the church and religious Americans more than any other administration before it.


