Bishop Accuses Biden of Mocking Catholicism With Pro-Abortion Message

A staunch bishop criticized President Joe Biden for calling himself a “devout” Catholic while at the same time spreading his pro-abortion message.

Bishop Thomas Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois accused Biden of “making a mockery of our Catholic faith” after he made the Sign of the Cross while promoting abortion.

In a video titled “Biden Mocks Our Catholic Faith,” the bishop noted several times when the president has acted against his faith in a sacrilegious manner to promote something evil.

Biden made the Sign of the Cross at an abortion rally in Florida while lambasting fellow Catholic Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for signing a bill that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

During the rally, Democratic Party chairwoman Nikki Fried (D-FL) said, “And then we come back here to the state of Florida where 15 weeks wasn’t good enough, so we had to go to six weeks.” Moments after Fried’s comments, Biden began to cross himself with the sign of the cross.

“To misuse this sacred gesture is to make a mockery of our Catholic faith,” Paprocki said “Making the Sign of the Cross is one of the most profound gestures a Catholic can make in showing reverence for Christ’s death on the cross and belief in the Holy Trinity as we sign ourselves in the name of the Father and of the Son and the Holy Spirit.”

The Bishop explained that even the President of the United States “is bound by the truths as revealed by God,” adding that Biden appears to be saying he has no problem with killing babies in the womb.

“We live in an age of relativism, where people think, ‘Well, you have your truth, and I have my truth,’ [but] there really is only one truth as revealed by God,” he continued.

Paprocki echoed remarks from Cardinal Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington, who accused Biden of picking and choosing which elements of the Catholic faith he believes.

Biden has promised that if re-elected, he would sign a bill to restore abortion laws set in the now-dead Roe v. Wade decision.