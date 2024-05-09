A Federal Judge Isn't Buying Hunter's Drugs and Guns Argument
RNC Joins Lawsuit to Ban Illegal Ballot Drop Boxes in a Key Swing...
New Bill Would Issue Additional Requirement to Vote
Netanyahu Delivers Message As Biden Blocks Aid
New Video 'Directly Contradicts' the Biden DoD's Conclusions About Abbey Gate Bombing
Biden Threw $7.5 Billion at EV Chargers in 2021. Here's How Many Have...
Biden Just Did What He Declared an Impeachable Offense Back in 2019 When...
One State Created a Hotline to Enforce a Transgender Bathroom Law. Here's What...
A Bill Is Finally Here to Revoke Visa for Pro-Hamas Protesters
RFK Shows Support for Abortions Up Until Birth
House Democrats Call on Biden to Secure the Border
Trump Blasts 'Crooked Joe Biden' for Halting Aid to Israel
Two New Polls of a Critical Swing State Show the Same Candidate Leading...
Poll Confirms Most Voters Don't Support Pro-Hamas 'Protests,' but Here's Who Does
Tipsheet

The First Faculty-Led Pro-Hamas Protest Is Here

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 09, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The first U.S. faculty-led pro-terrorism protests popped up at a liberal school in a liberal city this week, encouraging students to join in on their hate for the Jewish community. 

Advertisement

Just days after the NYPD cleared encampments at New York City’s New School, faculty members established the Refaat Alareer Faculty Solidarity Encampment, making it the first staff-led pro-Hamas demonstration in the country. 

The encampment was named after a well-known writer and professor from Gaza who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza in December 2023.

The faculty members set up about a dozen tents and joined students in demanding that the university divest from 13 companies they claim are helping Israel in its ongoing war with Gaza.

“On Wednesday afternoon, autonomous faculty members at The New School launched the first faculty-led encampment in the nation,” New School’s Students for Justice in Palestine (TNS-SJP) said in a statement. “The action follows the mass arrests and violence that took place last week across New York City’s campuses when university leadership called in the New York Police Department to sweep and shutter the Gaza solidarity encampments.”

The protestors are also demanding for the presence of police to be dispersed on campus as well as for the expulsions of students who were arrested to be expunged

Recommended

Biden Just Did What He Declared an Impeachable Offense Back in 2019 When Trump Was President Spencer Brown
Advertisement

“40,000 people dead! New School your hands are red! 40,000 people dead! Columbia your hands are red!” The pro-Hamas demonstrators shouted. 

“The movement started by our brave students must continue, and it is incumbent upon us as faculty to heed their calls, and help finish what they started,” an anonymous representative who helped organize the encampment said in a statement released by TNS-SJP. 

The faculty declared that “the students do not stand alone,” and that “their demands for immediate divestment in companies complicit in Israel’s genocidal war.” 

“Students nationwide have shown extraordinary courage, risking arrest, loss of future opportunities, suspensions, and expulsions, not to mention ferocious harassment and physical violence. They have been demonized in the establishment media, by university leaders, and at the highest levels of government for an unequivocally moral act – standing against genocide, apartheid, and oppression,” the statement continued. 

Tags: COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Just Did What He Declared an Impeachable Offense Back in 2019 When Trump Was President Spencer Brown
Netanyahu Delivers Message As Biden Blocks Aid Spencer Brown
Biden Just Handed Hamas a Huge Win Katie Pavlich
Let Them Destroy Each Other Kurt Schlichter
Two New Polls of a Critical Swing State Show the Same Candidate Leading... Guy Benson
New Video 'Directly Contradicts' the Biden DoD's Conclusions About Abbey Gate Bombing Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Just Did What He Declared an Impeachable Offense Back in 2019 When Trump Was President Spencer Brown
Advertisement