Columbia President Breaks Overdue Silence Amid Pro-Hamas Protests

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 03, 2024 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik broke her days-long silence as pro-Hamas protestors continued to agitate the school’s Jewish community. 

Shafik said on Friday that the pro-terrorism protesters “crossed a line” when they took over Hamilton Hall and created an encampment that resulted in a clash with police officers. 

“These past two weeks have been among the most difficult in Columbia's history,” Shafik said in a video message. “The turmoil and tension, division and disruption have impacted the entire community.”

She claimed that the institution made a “sincere and good” offer to the demonstrators who have caused tension and chaos on the campus but refused to cooperate with authorities. 

“A group of protesters crossed a new line with the occupation of Hamilton Hall. It was a violent act that put our students at risk, as well as putting the protesters at risk. I walked through the building and saw the damage which was distressing,” Shafik continued.

Columbia has seen unrest at the university for more than a week after pro-terrorism protestors continued to wreak havoc on the campus. 

The university revealed that of the 44 people arrested inside the building 13 were “non-affiliates.” Fourteen of those arrested were undergraduates and nine were graduate students. I’m addition, two Columbia staff were arrested, as well as six students from affiliated universities. 

Shafik vowed to restore peace at the university, saying  there is still a lot of work to do amid the growing antisemitism that has existed for "a long time." 

“I am committed to working at it everyday and with each of you to rebuild community on our campus,” she said, encouraging students to show “empathy" and "compassion" for one another.

