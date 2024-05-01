The List of 'Needs' that Entitled Pro-Hamas Students Are Demanding Include 'Vegan Food, Gas Masks'

If you thought the entitled pro-Hamas students advocating for the killing of Jews while mommy and daddy pay their tuition was bad, wait until you hear the list of demands they think they have the right to.

Not only did the pro-terrorism protestors claim they were at risk of becoming ill if authorities didn’t deliver them food and water, but they also seemed to believe they would die if they didn’t get their $20 vegan sandwiches and umbrellas.

Fox News reporter revealed the list of so-called “needs” University of California of Los Angeles students are demanding as they continue to camp on campus grounds.

Some items include vegan and gluten-free food, gas masks, rope and zip ties, “super bright” flashlights with strobe, shields, and rain ponchos.

Another list included electric and solar-powered generators, Aquaphor, and wood to build barriers.

NEW: @FoxNews has obtained a Google Doc w/ a list of needs that protesters at the UCLA camp are requesting, including:

- Vegan & gluten free food

- “Super bright” flashlights w/ strobe

- Rope & zip ties

- Helmets, shields, & wood

- Lotion, “NO sunscreen”

- Knee & elbow pads pic.twitter.com/XUL6ZbtoLy — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 1, 2024

In addition, pro-Hamas students at UCLA have also previously demanded to be granted special treatment as they await the fate of their consequences after being arrested and suspended.

With financial aid, final exams, and graduation on the line, students want amnesty as they face legal battles and academic consequences.

Shortly after their arrest, students received notifications of their suspension, banning them from attending class— in-person and online. As a result, students are facing the possibility that they won’t be able to finish their studies and graduate.

Speaking of entitlement, a pro-terrorism Columbia student claimed that it was a “basic humanitarian” right to be delivered free food and water as they continued harassing the university’s Jewish community.

“Revolution but make it comfy.” — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) May 1, 2024

Terrorist demands are getting pretty boujee. — Ben Gold (@TNGoldenBoy) May 1, 2024

Radical Leftists, BLM, Antifa, Pro-Hamas = Same — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) May 1, 2024

Any bets that UCLA will give them exactly what they want? — R T (@RDog861) May 1, 2024

Late Tuesday night, violence erupted at UCLA when a group of about 100 pro-Israel counter-protestors attacked and clashed with a barricaded encampment organized by pro-Hamas protestors.

After roughly three hours of the clash with no police intervention, Democrat Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called for the LAPD to work with other law enforcement agencies and break up the protests.