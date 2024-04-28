'Coming to a Theatre Near You:' Dershowitz Warns Columbia University Protesters 'Will Become Terrorists'

College campuses and law enforcement continue to clamp down on pro-Hamas protestors who have been harassing Israeli students nationwide for more than a week.

Many of the pro-terrorism demonstrators incite violence and hate toward the Jewish community, resulting in students and faculty members feeling threatened in a place where they should not.

Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz warned that some of the protestors participating in the encampments at Columbia University will “become terrorists.”

“It’s coming to a theatre near you,” the professor cautioned.

Dershowitz explained that universities nationwide have been teaching anti-semitism for years, citing an example of two female activists who went from protesting a movement to terrorists after joining the Weather Underground group— a far-left Marxist militant organization known for building underground bombs.

“Among the people in front of Columbia University are people who will become terrorists, who will help Hamas, who will be part of the fifth column. How do I know this? Because I represented many dissenters and protesters during the 1960s and 1970s. And you know what happened to some of them? Some of them turned from advocating terrorism to becoming terrorists,” he continued.

The former professor also predicted that it is just a matter of time before Hamas terrorists came to the United States and unleashed fury upon American Jews. Dershowitz explained that the terrorist group would single out and groom the same oblivious, brainwashed students who are protesting at universities and use them to “help plant bombs just the way the radical Weather people planted bombs in the 1970s.”

The students protesting terrorism and violence need to be met with harsh consequences. Unfortunately, many of the people in charge are soft, left-wing leaders who refuse to put their foot down. For example, Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson of Indiana.

Thomson reiterated her support for the pro-Hamas demonstrators agitating students on the campus of Indiana University.

In a video posted to Facebook on Sunday, Thomson urged the city’s police officers to use de-escalation tools rather than force when it comes to handling the pro-terrorism protestors.

She doubled down on her previous message, saying she stands with the protestor’s “right to free speech [and] their right to assemble.”

“The purpose of my message yesterday was really intended to stand with the peaceful protesters and to be clear that our police department, the Bloomington Police Department would not be involved in advancing on the protesters in the future,” Thomson said.