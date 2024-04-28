Entitled College Protestors Demand 'Amnesty' As They Await Consequences

As universities across the United States grapple with the escalating pro-terrorism protests, the pro-Hamas students are demanding special treatment as they await the fate of their consequences.

Following a wave of arrests and suspensions, many students are demanding the universities grant them amnesty as they face the possibility of damaging academic and legal battles.

Final exams, financial aid, and graduation are on the line for students who have participated in the encampments on college campuses and harassed Jewish students.

At issue is whether universities and law enforcement will clear the charges and withhold other consequences, or whether the suspensions and legal records will follow students into their adult lives. Terms of the suspensions vary from campus to campus. What started at Columbia has turned into a nationwide showdown between students and administrators over protests and the limits of free speech. In the past 10 days, hundreds of students have been arrested, suspended, put on probation, and, in rare cases, expelled from colleges including Yale University, the University of Southern California, Vanderbilt University, and the University of Minnesota. Via Fox News Digital

The issue arose when pro-Hamas students set up a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” at Columbia University last week, sparking nationwide protests to ensue. The New York Police Department was forced to take action after Israeli students and faculty members cited concerns about their safety on campus.

The NYPD, along with other police officers at various universities, began arresting students. Shortly after their arrest, students received notifications of their suspension, which banned them from attending class— in-person and online.

As a result, students are facing the possibility that they won’t be able to finish their studies and graduate.

Columbia is not the only university to take drastic measures against the pro-terrorism students advocating for violence.

California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt condemned the “lawless behavior” of the college protestors on Sunday who took over two academic buildings and re-named them "Intifada Hall.”

“This has nothing to do with free speech or freedom of inquiry,” the university said. “ It is lawless behavior that has harmed the vast majority of our students whose education has been interrupted, damaged the reputation of our school, and drained resources from the accomplishment of our core educational purpose.”

Police officers attempted to arrest the pro-terrorism students protesting on the campus. However, several of them resisted arrest, resulting in a confrontation which led to police withdrawing.