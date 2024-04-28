Biden Admits His Age Is a Problem During WH Correspondent's Dinner

President Joe Biden acknowledged his elder age Saturday night during the annual White House Correspondent’s dinner, admitting, "Yes, age is an issue.”

Despite saying he feels “really great,” Biden said he told the First Lady that giving his speech was as easy as “riding a bike.”

Need I remind you of the last time Biden tried to ride a bike?

NOW - Biden falls off bike on Delaware ride with Jill.pic.twitter.com/iULl1ieDGS — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 18, 2022

In response, Jill Biden reportedly told her 81-year-old husband “That’s what I’m worried about.”

Biden continued his speech by touting his capabilities to travel the country as his 2024 re-election campaign kicked off.

“The 2024 election’s in full swing, and yes, age is an issue,” Biden said. “I’m a grown man running against a six-year-old. Well, I feel great. I really feel great. I’m campaigning all over the country, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina. I’ve always done well in the 13 original colonies.”

Of course, you didn’t think Biden wouldn’t give a speech without roasting former President Donald Trump?

Biden mocked Trump’s Gettysburg comments and claimed former Vice President Mike Pence refused to endorse his previous boss.

“Speaking of history, did you hear what Donald just said about the major Civil War battle? ‘Gettysburg. Wow.’ Trump’s speech was so embarrassing the statue of Robert E. Lee surrendered again. But, look, age is the only thing we have in common,” Biden continued, adding that Pence “actually” endorsed him.

Biden continued to mock Trump’s recent legal battles, saying “I had a stretch since the State of the Union. But, Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it, ‘Stormy Weather,'” Biden said, referring to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels.

Biden's #WHCD speech opens with jokes about running for reelection "against a six-year-old", mocking Trump's Gettysburg comments, Pence refusing to support him, being on trial against Stormy Daniels, not reading the Bible pic.twitter.com/Iquu3BjyUk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 28, 2024

Comedian Colin Jost took the opportunity to roast Biden during the dinner, poking fun at the president losing a massive number of voters and his crackhead son doing cocaine in the White House.

Colin Jost: “Last time I was in D.C. I left my cocaine in the White House.. Luckily the president was able to put it to good use for his State of the Union..”



*Biden claps* 🥴 pic.twitter.com/UkhRwsDKFP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 28, 2024

Colin Jost absolutely ROASTS Biden after recent polls showcase his tremendous loss of support within the black community:



"My weekend co-anchor Michael Che was going to join me here tonight but in solidarity with President Biden I decided to lose all my black support." pic.twitter.com/TxbEDKhhNl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 28, 2024

As guests arrived at the White House for the dinner, pro-Hamas protestors harassed and shouted “Free Palestine” as they walked in.

Code Pink, a left-wing activist group, booked a Washington, D.C. hotel room and hung a massive Palestine flag out the window at the same time as the White House Correspondents dinner.

The group accused the media of "endors[ing]" the Biden Administration's support of Israel.

“You look beautiful in your blood-stained gown,” one protestor shouted at women entering the dinner as other protestors called for a “ceasefire.”

The Biden Administration is facing a divide among voters who accuse the president of not doing enough to help Palestinians despite the Iran-backed Hamas terrorist group being the ones who committed heinous crimes against Israelis.