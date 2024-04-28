The Reason Why Joe Biden Scrapped This Policy Is Political Pandering at Its...
These Protests are the Result of Bad Parenting and an Education System Churning...
Dear Idiot Protestors
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 215: Jesus was Jewish - Fact not Opinion
NYT Complains About Biden's Lack of Interviews
Watch This Progressive Student Fall Into the Trap of Admitting Real Reason Biden...
Never Again. Except When Biden Voters Want To.
The Importance of the National Day of Prayer
Is Seeking God's Kingdom a Means to an End?
Venezuela: Socialism of the 21st Century
More God, More Peace
Pro-Hamas Protesters Book Room Across From WH Dinner, Fly Palestine Flag
One University's Warning to Entitled Students: 'Pro-Terrorism Protests Will Not Be Tolerat...
California Launches Fear-Mongering Pro-Abortion Ad in Pro-Life State
Tipsheet

Biden Admits His Age Is a Problem During WH Correspondent's Dinner

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 28, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden acknowledged his elder age Saturday night during the annual White House Correspondent’s dinner, admitting, "Yes, age is an issue.” 

Despite saying he feels “really great,” Biden said he told the First Lady that giving his speech was as easy as “riding a bike.” 

Advertisement

Need I remind you of the last time Biden tried to ride a bike? 

In response, Jill Biden reportedly told her 81-year-old husband “That’s what I’m worried about.”

Biden continued his speech by touting his capabilities to travel the country as his 2024 re-election campaign kicked off. 

“The 2024 election’s in full swing, and yes, age is an issue,” Biden said. “I’m a grown man running against a six-year-old. Well, I feel great. I really feel great. I’m campaigning all over the country, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina. I’ve always done well in the 13 original colonies.”

Of course, you didn’t think Biden wouldn’t give a speech without roasting former President Donald Trump? 

Biden mocked Trump’s Gettysburg comments and claimed former Vice President Mike Pence refused to endorse his previous boss. 

“Speaking of history, did you hear what Donald just said about the major Civil War battle? ‘Gettysburg. Wow.’ Trump’s speech was so embarrassing the statue of Robert E. Lee surrendered again. But, look, age is the only thing we have in common,” Biden continued, adding that Pence “actually” endorsed him. 

Recommended

Watch This Progressive Student Fall Into the Trap of Admitting Real Reason Biden Doesn’t Secure Border Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Biden continued to mock Trump’s recent legal battles, saying “I had a stretch since the State of the Union. But, Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it, ‘Stormy Weather,'” Biden said, referring to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels.

Comedian Colin Jost took the opportunity to roast Biden during the dinner, poking fun at the president losing a massive number of voters and his crackhead son doing cocaine in the White House. 

Advertisement

As guests arrived at the White House for the dinner, pro-Hamas protestors harassed and shouted “Free Palestine” as they walked in. 

Code Pink, a left-wing activist group, booked a Washington, D.C. hotel room and hung a massive Palestine flag out the window at the same time as the White House Correspondents dinner. 

The group accused the media of "endors[ing]" the Biden Administration's support of Israel. 

“You look beautiful in your blood-stained gown,” one protestor shouted at women entering the dinner as other protestors called for a “ceasefire.”

The Biden Administration is facing a divide among voters who accuse the president of not doing enough to help Palestinians despite the Iran-backed Hamas terrorist group being the ones who committed heinous crimes against Israelis. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch This Progressive Student Fall Into the Trap of Admitting Real Reason Biden Doesn’t Secure Border Sarah Arnold
These Protests are the Result of Bad Parenting and an Education System Churning Out Morons Derek Hunter
Dear Idiot Protestors Kevin McCullough
Bill Maher Said What We're All Thinking Regarding These Pro-Hamas Clowns Blocking Traffic Matt Vespa
Wait, Did Ilhan Omar Really Say That About Jewish Students? Matt Vespa
So, Kristi Noem Killed Her Dog. Obama Still Ate One. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch This Progressive Student Fall Into the Trap of Admitting Real Reason Biden Doesn’t Secure Border Sarah Arnold
Advertisement