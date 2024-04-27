Wait, Did Ilhan Omar Really Say That About Jewish Students?
Pro-Hamas Protesters Book Room Across From WH Dinner, Fly Palestine Flag

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 27, 2024 9:45 PM
Julio Rosas/Townhall

A group of pro-Hamas protestors booked a Washington, D.C. hotel room and hung a massive Palestine flag at the same time as the White House Correspondents dinner, harassing guests as they walked in. 

The Washington Hilton was hosting the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night when Code Pink, a group of left-wing pro-terrorism activists, booked a room and flew a giant Palestine flag outside the window. 

“The White House Correspondents' Dinner, traditionally a symbol of journalistic integrity and freedom, has now become a platform that celebrates and endorses the administration's actions," Code Pink’s website read. "The United States media perpetuates anti-Palestinian narratives and ignores Israeli war crimes.”

Code Pink accused the media of "endors[ing]" the Biden Administration's support of Israel. 

“The Correspondents' Dinner is nothing more than a celebration and endorsement of the administration's actions. That is not journalism. That is complicity,” the group said. 

The pro-Hamas activists shouted and harassed guests as they arrived at the White House, yelling “Shame on you!” And “free, free Palestine!” 

Wait, Did Ilhan Omar Really Say That About Jewish Students? Matt Vespa
“Western media we see you, and all the horrors that you hide,” the protestors, who were dressed in keffiyehs, chanted. 

Other pro-terrorism demonstrators lay motionless on the pavement, next to mock-ups of flak vests with “press” insignia.

“You look beautiful in your blood-stained gown,” one protestor shouted at women entering the dinner as they called for a “ceasefire.”

The Democratic Party is facing a divide among voters who say President Joe Biden is not doing enough to help Palestinians despite the Iran-backed Hamas terrorist group committing heinous crimes against Israelis. 


