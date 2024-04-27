Pro-Hamas Protesters Book Room Across From WH Dinner, Fly Palestine Flag

A group of pro-Hamas protestors booked a Washington, D.C. hotel room and hung a massive Palestine flag at the same time as the White House Correspondents dinner, harassing guests as they walked in.

The Washington Hilton was hosting the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night when Code Pink, a group of left-wing pro-terrorism activists, booked a room and flew a giant Palestine flag outside the window.

“The White House Correspondents' Dinner, traditionally a symbol of journalistic integrity and freedom, has now become a platform that celebrates and endorses the administration's actions," Code Pink’s website read. "The United States media perpetuates anti-Palestinian narratives and ignores Israeli war crimes.”

Code Pink accused the media of "endors[ing]" the Biden Administration's support of Israel.

🚨“Free Palestine” protesters have surrounded the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, DC where Biden is expected to speak later tonightpic.twitter.com/yWtbYrI1DJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 27, 2024

“The Correspondents' Dinner is nothing more than a celebration and endorsement of the administration's actions. That is not journalism. That is complicity,” the group said.

The pro-Hamas activists shouted and harassed guests as they arrived at the White House, yelling “Shame on you!” And “free, free Palestine!”

The pro-Palestine protests outside the WH correspondents dinner. pic.twitter.com/uoAJ8o7ioT — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) April 27, 2024

“Western media we see you, and all the horrors that you hide,” the protestors, who were dressed in keffiyehs, chanted.

Other pro-terrorism demonstrators lay motionless on the pavement, next to mock-ups of flak vests with “press” insignia.

“You look beautiful in your blood-stained gown,” one protestor shouted at women entering the dinner as they called for a “ceasefire.”

Currently happening outside of the White House Correspondents Dinner: pic.twitter.com/Pz1tcyWWWx — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 27, 2024

The Democratic Party is facing a divide among voters who say President Joe Biden is not doing enough to help Palestinians despite the Iran-backed Hamas terrorist group committing heinous crimes against Israelis.

FJB Chants for Joe at the White House correspondents dinner 🤣



pic.twitter.com/lVjA2wxxo1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 28, 2024



