Biden Urges Israel to Stand Down After Iran's Attack

The United States is urging Israel not to retaliate against Iran after the terrorist-backed country launched dozens of drones on Saturday.

President Joe Biden made it clear that the U.S. would not join any Israeli offenses against Iran. However, he did praise the nation’s success in intercepting about 300 missiles and drones launched by Tehran.

“Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks--sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel," Biden said. “While we have not seen attacks on our forces or facilities today, we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people.”

Top Iranian generals said that the country “achieved its goals” despite the U.S. and its “partners” interfering with the drones.

This is the first time there has been an attack inside of Israel by Iran. It is unclear whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will listen to Biden and not retaliate which would escalate the situation.

The Israel Defense Forces said the country is “prepared and ready” with defensive actions. However, according to an Israeli news website, Biden will not support Israel if it chooses to retaliate.

US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Netanyahu in their phone call tonight that the US will not support an Israeli attack on Iran and will not take part in it, a senior White House official said this morning (Sunday). “You won a victory today. Be content with this victory,” Biden told Netanyahu, according to a senior White House official. The official in the White House said that when Biden told Netanyahu that the US opposes an Israeli attack on Iran and that it would not take part in such a move, Netanyahu said he understood that. Via Barak Ravid of Wall.

It is important to note that just last week, Biden told Netanyahu that the United State's support for Israel was “ironclad.”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned Netanyahu that it is in Israel’s best interest to step down, saying that any “new aggression against the interests of the Iranian nation will be met with a heavier and regrettable response.” Iran’s chief of staff also warned the U.S. not to get involved.

White House House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Sunday that Israel has proved to Iran that, alongside other forces, they can defend their country, pressuring Netanyahu not to take further actions.

“This was an incredible success, really proving Israel's military superiority and just as critically, their diplomatic superiority, that they have friends in the region, that they have around the world that are willing to help them,” Kirby said.

Saturday’s attack comes weeks after a deadly strike on Iran’s consulate in Syria killed a top commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' overseas Quds Force. Iran blamed Israel, despite Israel not taking responsibility for the situation.