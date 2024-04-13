The Democrats' Witch-Hunt Against Conservatives Just Ramped Up
Tipsheet

TV Host Makes Waves After Refusing to Use Guest's Preferred Pronouns

Sarah Arnold
April 13, 2024
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

A TV news host clashed with a transgender guest after she refused to call them by their preferred pronouns. 

TalkTV host Julia Hartley-Brewer sparred with transgender Shivani Dave, a trans-activist and journalist who goes by “they/them” pronouns after the host introduced Dave using “she/her” pronouns. 

Following Dave’s introduction, the guest corrected Hartley-Brewer, asking her not to assume other people’s pronouns. 

However, Hartley-Brewer refused to partake in the woke LGBTQ garb, saying that she uses “correct grammar.” 

“Yeah, thank you for telling me your pronouns. I use correct grammar,” Hartley-Brewer said. “So, the only thing I would need to refer to you as, to your face would be ‘you.’”

Hartley-Brewer insisted that she was not disrespecting the transgender, saying that she is allowed to use whatever pronouns she wants. The host pointed out that Dave is clearly a female, so therefore she will refer to the guest as “she/her.” 

“But, I’m not being rude; you can choose your pronouns, you can choose what you want to call yourself, but you don’t get to require me to use incorrect grammar and factually incorrect things,” Hartley-Brewer said. “You’re not a plural; you’re a one person, and you’re a female person, so I will use ‘she’ and ‘her.’ Thank you very much, do what you like I guess.”

The tense exchange continued to trigger Dave as Hartley-Brewer continued to point out the obvious: that the transgender is a woman posing as a male. 

“I chose to use the correct pronouns for a single woman who is appearing on my show,” she said. 

The segment received a round of praise for Hartley-Brewer, saying that more media outlets need to not bow down to the left’s lunacy. 


