Officials Worry Iran Drone Attacks Against Israel Are 'Decoy' and Will Launch 'Faster Moving' Missiles

Iran’s attack against Israel began on Saturday after it launched dozens of drones.

According to several reports, Iran launched "suicide drones" that would take several hours to reach Israel. However, Iran is expected to "synchronize" their drone attacks with "faster moving" missiles which could be launched closer to the time the drones arrive.

The New York Times reported that Israel is preparing for the drones to reach the region by launching aircraft and evacuating its military bases. Once the attack reaches Israel, the alarms will sound.

The NYT also noted that the lagging suicide drones could be used as a decoy to distract the Israeli military as they prepare to launch missiles.

The Israeli Defense Forces said that the Navy and Air Force are prepared to intercept the launches on multiple fronts. Officials said that the U.S. military is helping cover bases in the region as well.

According to CNN, the Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group is in the region after, which has the ability to intercept missiles. The strike group consists of 6,000 sailors, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Gravely (DDG 107).

“We all need to maintain our unity as a people and as a country in the face of the great challenges we face. Only together will we win," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden cut his Delaware beach vacation short, arriving back at the White House to closely monitor the situation. He told reporters on Friday that he expected the attack to come “sooner than later,” yet still jetted off for the weekend.

The president will meet with National Security Council officials in the White House Situation Room after being briefed by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer.

“In recent years, and especially in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong.”