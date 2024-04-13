How Biden's Failed Policies Led the Way for Iran's Attack

As Iran’s attack against Israel plays out, critics are blaming President Joe Biden for green-lighting a threat from Iran rather than deterring it.

Just months into Biden’s term, he stood on the White House lawn. He told reporters that he was “pleased Iran has continued to agree to engage in discussions, in direct discussions with us and with our partners on how we move forward and what is needed to allow us to move back.”

However, nearly four years later Biden’s statement rings untrue.

Instead, his failed policies and lack of dominance against Iran led to the downfall of Israel which, as of Saturday, is preparing for dozens of drone strikes to hit the region.

Since 2021, Biden has done nothing in regard to the Iran policy and the nuclear program he promised to deliver.

Thanks to the president’s reckless actions and lack of policy, the United States is at risk of becoming involved in war with Iran. Meanwhile, Biden has done nothing but enable the Iranian regime's terrorism.

Amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, in October Biden issued a waiver to allow the transfer of $6 billion in frozen Iranian oil revenue that U.S. sanctions had blocked.

Checking in on the Biden Administration's claim that the money they released to Iran will be under our control.



What a joke this admin is.





In addition, Iran has enough weapons-grade uranium to build a bomb within days, and enough to assemble six weapons within 30 days. An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) commander said that U.S. weapons that were left in Afghanistan after Biden's botched withdrawal ended up in the wrong hands in the Middle East, including Iran.

Notwithstanding the advances in Iran’s nuclear weapons work, and its decision to enrich uranium to 60 percent (in violation not only of its obligations under the JCPOA, but also under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, or NPT), there has been no formal statement from the Biden administration that its previous policy is dead. Former Pentagon official Colin Kahl told Congress in testimony in February 2023 that there was “still the view that if you could resolve this issue diplomatically and put constraints back on their nuclear program, it is better than the other options. But right now, the JCPOA is on ice.” Privately, Biden was even more forward, telling a woman who attended a rally in November 2022 that the Iran nuclear deal was “dead.” When Iran's special envoy Robert Malley was suspended from his position for still-unclear security violations, it appeared that all hopes for rejuvenating the Iran nuclear deal were dashed. Via ForeignPolicy.com

Biden also lifted the terrorist designation for the Iran-backed group Houthis and eased sanctions on violators of U.S. oil in Iran, increasing the country’s economic growth by four percent.

In 2020, Biden said that he feared former President Donald Trump would get the U.S. into war with Iran. However, the tables have turned.

2020. Biden on Trump - "As the walls close in on this man, I'm worried that he's going to get us to war in Iran."

The president has been weak on the global stage, allowing for attacks to happen as he sits back doing nothing.

In response to an expected Iran threat earlier this week, Biden gave a one-word so-called threat: “Don’t.”

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News’s Martha MacCallum that Biden’s response was “really dangerous.”

“Well, he said don’t multiple times and don’t isn’t a national security policy,” Pompeo said. “It’s not even a deterrent.”