Iran Threatens To Attack US Troops If Biden Defends Israel

Iran sent President Joe Biden a stern message this week as it moves closer to its attack on Israel.

According to an Axios report, Iran warned the Biden Administration not to get involved in its fight with Israel or the terrorist country would launch a series of attacks on U.S. troops.

The United States and Israel are currently preparing for Iran to launch retaliatory strikes against Israel after an airstrike killed a top Iranian general and several Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) members in Damascus last week.

Iran told several Middle Eastern countries that it holds the U.S. responsible for the Israeli strikes despite the Biden Administration encouraging otherwise.

The Iranian supreme leader has threatened "punishment" for Israel but through private channels, Iran has signaled it would be limited. Israel and the U.S. think an Iranian attack would include the launch of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and attack drones from Iran to Israeli territory. U.S. officials say the Biden administration asked Israel to notify the U.S. and for the U.S. to have a say before decisions are made about any retaliation by Israel. Via Axios.

As U.S. officials attempt to de-escalate the situation and convince Iran to back away from launching an attack on Israel, the U.S. has begun moving its troops and other assets to the Middle East

“The Iranian message was we will attack the forces that attack us, so don’t f*ck with us and we won’t f*ck with you,” a U.S. official told Axios.

Biden has already said the U.S. will help to defend Israel from a potential Iranian attack.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Thursday that Israel "could count on full U.S. support to defend Israel against Iranian attacks, which Tehran has publicly threatened.”

Iran can use a terror proxy network located throughout the Middle East to carry out the attack or it could attack Israel from within its borders, which could in return result in a broader clash that could start a war.

Two U.S. officials said that Iran already has more than a hundred cruise missiles ready for a possible strike.

On Friday, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said that the Biden Administration was monitoring the situation “very, very closely,” and that the U.S. was "doing everything we can to protect our people and our facilities.”