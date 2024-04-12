White House Slammed for Repeating a 'Talking Point That Refuses to Die'
Some of the Reactions to O.J. Simpson's Death Were Wild
There's Total Media Silence As Hamas Admits they Inflated the Alleged Palestinian Death...
Adios: Latinx Has Been Retired By Another Manufactured Woke Term That's Even Stupider
The First Black Swan
Pompeo Explains How Biden Put America and Israel in Iran's Crosshairs
President Biden's Narrative About the Formula Shortage Just Got Debunked
Did CNN Really Just Say This About OJ Simpson?
Why Speaker Johnson's Meeting With Trump Is Crucial for the Integrity of the...
Iran Threatens To Attack US Troops If Biden Defends Israel
Here’s the Biden Administration’s Latest Attempt to Go After the Second Amendment
Florida's Ballot Initiative Had Democrats Thinking the State Was in Play. Poll Suggests...
House Passes FISA Extension, but There's a Catch
Arizona's Supreme Court Took a Bold Step to Protect Unborn Life. Here's How...
Tipsheet

Dem Denver Mayor: 'We Want to Be a Welcoming City' for Illegal Immigrants

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 12, 2024 8:45 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Denver has received over 38,000 illegal immigrants since the day of President Joe Biden’s term. Since December of 2022, there have been roughly 200 arrivals per day.

Advertisement

Yet, Denver’s Democrat mayor is welcoming new illegal arrivals with open arms, despite the city being at its breaking point. 

Mayor Mike Johnston told CNBC’s “Cities of Success” that he wants Denver to become a “welcoming city” for illegal immigrants. 

CNBC host Carl Quintanilla asked Johnston if the city was “too open and too generous illegal aliens— to which the mayor responded by saying that it’s a “balance.” 

“We want to be a welcoming city,” Johnston stated. “[But doing that without federal help] requires shared sacrifice, it requires compromise. So, we are both making cuts to city budgets to meet this financial need, and we are making cuts to the amount of services we can provide to the migrants that arrive and to the number of folks that we can serve.”

The mayor also said he wants to provide the city’s hard-working taxpayers with high-quality public services, saying that achieving both requires “shared sacrifice and compromise.”

However, the illegal immigration crisis is costing the city millions of dollars with not much left over to support U.S. citizens residing in Denver. 

Denver spent upwards of $46 million on immigrant shelters and resources in 2023. The city has had to secure housing for more than 4,000 aliens through 900 leases and provide them with more than 700,000 meals, resulting in the average cost being about $4 million per month. City officials have previously stated that they are expecting the costs for 2024 will be around $180 million.

Recommended

Did You Hear Who Planted a Bomb at an Alabama Republican's Office? Guy Benson
Advertisement

“We are both making cuts to city budgets to meet this financial need, and we are making cuts to the amount of services we can provide to the migrants that arrive and to the number of folks that we can serve,” Johnston said. 

“We figured out how to run this machine, how to welcome people, get them connected to legal clinics, provide them wrap-around resources,” he continued. “To do that well just requires resources, and so, our challenge is, we can do it well with federal help, we can do it well with more work authorization, we can do it well with a coordinated plan for entry. Without any of those three, the work becomes tougher. But we’ve now doubled down, assuming there’s no federal help coming, and we’re going to figure it out on our own.”

Tags: DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You Hear Who Planted a Bomb at an Alabama Republican's Office? Guy Benson
There's Total Media Silence As Hamas Admits they Inflated the Alleged Palestinian Death Toll Matt Vespa
Did CNN Really Just Say This About OJ Simpson? Sarah Arnold
Now-Deleted Navy Photo Is So Bad Even the Space Force Called It Out Leah Barkoukis
Senate Republicans Issue a Warning to Chuck Schumer Spencer Brown
Some of the Reactions to O.J. Simpson's Death Were Wild Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did You Hear Who Planted a Bomb at an Alabama Republican's Office? Guy Benson
Advertisement